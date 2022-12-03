Deer Lakes boys stumble vs. Shaler in Albie Fletcher’s head-coaching debut

By:

Friday, December 2, 2022 | 8:57 PM

George Guido | For the Tribune-Review New Deer Lakes boys basketball coach Albie Fletcher gets ready for his debut Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the Highlands Tournament.

Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Neiderberger won’t assign a grade to his Shaler team after an opening-night victory, but the veteran coach was pleased with some of things he saw.

Four players scored in double figures, and the Titans took the lead for good late in the first quarter en route to a 69-57 win over Deer Lakes in the Highlands Tip-off Classic.

Junior guard Kaden Orga led Shaler with 14 points, junior Joey Miller had 13 and junior Julian Vizzoca came off the bench to score 12 points.

“We played well offensively, but I don’t necessarily want to give them a grade,” Neiderberger said. “Defensively, we could have played a lot better, but hats off to Deer Lakes. They shot the ball well and shot a lot of contested 3s. ”

The outcome spoiled the head-coaching debut for Albie Fletcher, though he was happy with some of the things he saw, including an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes of play.

“I loved the effort of my kids, and that’s all a coach can ask for,” Fletcher said. “It’s a new group this year. We graduated three seniors. So I’m happy with the effort, not with the outcome.”

Deer Lakes’ two returning starters, Billy Schaeffer and four-year starter Bryce Robeson, led the way with 18 points each.

Shaler answered with and 8-0 spurt of its own late in the first quarter to take the lead for good.

The Titans didn’t commit a turnover until the 11-second mark of the first quarter, something rare for opening night, especially after the PIAA condensed the preseason to 13 days.

A 3-pointer by Schaeffer with 3 minutes left in the half brought the Lancers to within 29-27, but Shaler went on a 14-3 run that straddled the second and third quarters to take control.

Brandon London had 10 points and five rebounds for Shaler, and Keegan Smetanka added nine points and five rebounds.

A basket by Miller with 4:23 to go gave Shaler its biggest lead, 63-45.

“Shaler shot extremely well,” said Fletcher, whose team will face Highlands at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. “We got down seven at the half and really couldn’t come back from there. It’s tough to come back the next day, especially against a team like Highlands. Kids’ll look at some film on this game and be ready (Saturday).”

Nate Litrun had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers.

Shaler’s strength could be its depth this season. The Titans have eight players Neiderberger said he feels comfortable with, and all eight who played Friday are juniors. That means players such as Vizzoca coming off the bench to score 12 could become commonplace.

Said Neiderberger: “We have eight guys who have started. We have a deep team. Everyone has a lot of experience. But the first game’s always crazy, so you’ve just got to get the win and get out.”

The Titans will play Burrell at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tags: Deer Lakes, Shaler