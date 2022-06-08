Deer Lakes wants to continue PIAA postseason journey

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 6:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Jenna Bisegna celebrates with catcher Tia Germanich during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against South Allegheny on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

A quartet from the Deer Lakes softball team — Jenna Bisegna, Reese Hasley, Keeghan Cook and Lydia Guthrie — took one of the biggest walks of their lives and graduated Wednesday evening.

As one journey comes to a close, the graduates hope another keeps rolling along.

They will join their Lancers teammates Thursday for a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal contest against District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area at St. Francis (Pa.) in Loretto.

Deer Lakes punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 victory Monday over District 10 champion Corry on Corry’s home field.

“We found out that Bald Eagle had beaten Southmoreland right after our game with Corry ended,” said Bisegna, who plays first base and is the leadoff hitter.

“(Athletic director) Chuck Bellisario told us when we got on the bus. As soon as we found out, our attention immediately turned to Bald Eagle and what we need to do to get another win.”

The Lancers made Monday’s round trip of more than four hours count in a big way. It was the team’s first PIAA victory since 2017 when it defeated Karns City, 16-6, in the first round. Of the team’s six PIAA playoff appearances since 2012, including this year, it has made it to the quarterfinals five times.

“We were so excited to experience that win, and it was a really happy bus ride home,” Bisegna said. “It gave us the momentum going into Thursday that we know we have to bring our ‘A’ game. It also was a great team bonding experience, like the Myrtle Beach trip was earlier this season. We had time to reflect on what we’ve accomplished, and it also helped us grow even closer in our goal to get to the state title game.”

The Deer Lakes players, coach Rick Cerra said, plan to meet to do some hitting before the bus leaves for St. Francis at 1 p.m. The team practiced Tuesday, but it didn’t meet Wednesday.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to not have practice (Wednesday), but it’s graduation, and that is a really important thing, too,” he said. “But at this point, with all the games and practices we’ve already had, I don’t know what else we haven’t gone over a hundred-thousand times. I know these girls are ready to play.”

Deer Lakes was one of 12 WPIAL softball teams out of 18 in the six classifications to advance to the WPIAL quarterfinals.

“When we talked after practice (Tuesday), I wanted to make sure they understood just where they are as one of the final eight in the state in 3A,” Cerra said. “That is such a huge accomplishment and a tribute to the hard work they’ve put in throughout the season and in preparation before the season. They are reaping the benefits. But as far as we’re concerned, we’re not done yet. It’s nice to be one of the final eight, but they want to be one of the final four, and it is going to take a great effort (Thursday).”

While Southmoreland lost, WPIAL champion Avonworth advanced in the Class 3A bracket and is a potential semifinal opponent should the Lancers make it past Bald Eagle Area.

“That main drive to getting to the title game is meeting up with Avonworth again,” Bisegna said. “We’d like to get a little revenge from the loss in the WPIAL title game, but we don’t have to be reminded that we won’t get that chance if we don’t take care of business Thursday. The win against Corry was that first step, and now we go after that second step Thursday.”

The Lancers rallied past Corry with five runs in the sixth inning. The lineup collected nine hits, and sophomore Maddie Kee struck out 10 to post her 14th win of the season. Kee owns a 1.80 ERA with 137 strikeouts against 44 walks.

“Each player contributed to that win, whether it was in the field or at bat, just like we have done all season,” Bisegna said.

Bisegna said she hopes the offense can produce a little earlier Thursday.

“We have a tendency to fall a little short at the beginning of games, but we really want that mentality to be able to come out and get ahead of Bald Eagle and put some pressure on their pitcher,” she said.

BEA freshman Sierra Albright limited Southmoreland to four hits while striking out 11 in a 4-1 first-round win.

“She pitched incredible against Southmoreland,” Cerra said. “For a freshman to come in and perform well in these big games, we obviously took notice of that. We are fortunate to have a sophomore in Maddie perform the way she is, too. You have to give both a ton of credit to come in and do so well in these high-pressure playoff games.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

