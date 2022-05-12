Defending champions Beaver, West Greene among No. 1 seeds in WPIAL softball playoffs

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 4:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jenna Clontz is greeted at home plate by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Franklin Regional on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Murrysville.

Hempfield, Armstrong, Beaver, Avonworth, Neshannock and West Greene received No. 1 seeds Thursday when the WPIAL announced softball playoff brackets.

West Greene and Beaver were each defending champions.

The six tournaments start with first-round games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at neutral sites.

The finals are June 1-2 at Cal (Pa.).

Class 6A

Monday’s games

No. 1 Hempfield – bye

No. 8 Norwin vs. No. 9 Baldwin at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Seneca Valley – bye

No. 5 Bethel Park – bye

No. 2 Mt. Lebanon – bye

No. 7 North Allegheny vs. No. 10 Peters Township at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Pine-Richland – bye

No. 6 Canon-McMillan – bye

Class 5A

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Armstrong vs. No. 16 Hampton at Mars, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Thomas Jefferson vs. No. 9 Kiski Area at Plum, 5 p.m.

No. 4 North Hills vs. No. 13 Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

No. 5 West Allegheny vs. No. 12 Latrobe at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 15 Plum at Norwin, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Franklin Regional vs. No. 10 Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Trinity vs. No. 14 Connellsville at Waynesburg University, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Fox Chapel vs. No. 11 Chartiers Valley at Sewickley Academy, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s games

No. 1 Beaver – bye

No. 8 Freeport vs. No. 9 Central Valley at Mars, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Yough vs. No. 13 Blackhawk at Plum, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Montour vs. No. 12 Knoch at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Elizabeth Forward – bye

No. 7 Highlands vs. No. 10 West Mifflin at Norwin, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Burrell – bye

No. 6 Belle Vernon vs. No. 11 New Castle at Plum, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s game

No. 1 Avonworth – bye

No. 8 Mt. Pleasant vs. No. 9 North Catholic at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Ellwood City – bye

No. 5 Southmoreland vs. No. 12 Derry at Norwin, 3 p.m.

No. 2 South Allegheny – bye

No. 7 Valley vs. No. 10 Keystone Oaks at Plum, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Deer Lakes – bye

No. 6 Waynesburg vs. No. 11 South Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s game

No. 16 Fort Cherry vs. No. 17 Carlynton at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

No. 1 Neshannock vs. Fort Cherry/Carlynton winner at Sewickley Academy, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Charleroi vs. No. 9 Serra Catholic at Trinity, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 13 Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Laurel vs. No. 12 Burgettstown at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Frazier vs. No. 15 Apollo-Ridge at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 10 Carmichaels at Trinity, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ligonier Valley vs. No. 14 Bentworth at Norwin, 5 p.m.

No. 6 OLSH vs. No. 11 Mohawk at Mars, 3 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 West Greene – bye

No. 8 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 9 Mapletown at Waynesburg University, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Springdale – bye

No. 5 South Side vs. No. 12 Northgate at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Union – bye

No. 7 Jefferson-Morgan vs. No. 10 St. Joseph at Trinity, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic – bye

No. 6 Leechburg vs. No. 11 Rochester at Mars, 5 p.m.

