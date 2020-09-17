Driver loses control, crashes car into Tarentum house

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 8:32 PM

Paul Guggenheimer | Tribune-Review A car slammed into the corner of a house in the 300 block of East 10th Avenue in Tarentum on Thursday evening. Someone drove the driver to an unknown medical facility to get examined. The homeowner, who was in the backyard shortly after 6 p.m., said her house’s foundation sustained damage but no one was in the house at the time. Police on the scene would not comment as the investigation was underway. Paul Guggenheimer | Tribune-Review A car slammed into the corner of a house in the 300 block of East 10th Avenue in Tarentum on Thursday evening. Paul Guggenheimer | Tribune-Review A car slammed into the corner of a house in the 300 block of East 10th Avenue in Tarentum on Thursday evening. Previous Next

A woman lost control of her vehicle on Thursday night and crashed into the corner of a house in Tarentum.

The unidentified woman was driving toward Brackenridge on E. 10th Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. when she suddenly lost control of the car. The car, a two-door compact, bounced off a utility pole at the corner of E. 10th and Lawton Street and careened into the house at 340 E. 10th.

The car collided with the front corner of the brown, two-story colonial house near the living room windows. The driver went to the hospital by personal vehicle to be treated for possible injuries.

The homeowner, Loni Hutchens, said she was in the backyard with her dog when she heard the crash at 6:07 p.m. She was not injured but said her house sustained damage.

“I heard the boom, came out and saw the vehicle in the corner of my house,” Hutchens said. “The foundation is definitely cracked and moved. Thank God no one is hurt and I wasn’t in the living room. All that was damaged was material objects that can be replaced and repaired.”

Tarentum police and crews from Eureka Fire Rescue responded to the accident.

Hutchens’ son John, of Hyde Park, rushed to the scene after a friend who had seen the accident contacted him.

The car sustained considerable damage including a smashed front end.

A least one neighbor from across and down the street heard the accident.

“I watching the news and heard a big clap and a thud,” said Mike Falleroni. “I thought it was my son upstairs, then I saw the firetruck.”

Police at the scene declined to comment pending an investigation.