Elizabeth Forward knocks off Mt. Pleasant to play for 4A softball championship

By: William Whalen

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 | 5:27 PM

Making history is always fun and it’s even better when it’s dramatic.

With scored tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the eight inning, two outs and two strikes on the scoreboard and Elizabeth Forward senior Taylor Ludwick on second base, ready to run on contact, sophomore Brianna Sersevic hit a spinning blooper to shallow center field to score Ludwick as Elizabeth Forward downed Mt. Pleasant, 2-1, in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals at Seton Hill University Tuesday afternoon.

“That wasn’t the first time I’ve been in that position all year,” Sersevic said. “I was like, do what you’ve been doing in the past and just go up there and hit the ball and if it’s there, hit the winning run in. We’re going to states.”

After winning the WPIAL title to end May in a 3-0 win over the Vikings, Elizabeth Forward (22-4) will continue it’s historic march and will face the District 3 third-place finisher West Perry at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Penn State’s Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

West Perry downed District 2 runner up Honesdale, 3-1, to punch its ticket to the state finale.

“They just got the ball to fall in,” said Mt. Pleasant coach Chris Brunson. “Today, we just didn’t get the hits when we needed them. An inch here or there and it’s a different game.”

Mt. Pleasant (21-2) ace pitcher sophomore Carolyn Alincic threw a gem but looked to tire in the eight inning.

Alincic struck out Warriors leadoff hitter in shortstop Anna Resnick to start the eighth inning and had Jordan Pinneri hit a chopper back to the mound for the second out. But it was the walk of Ludwick that proved to be the deciding factor in the the game. Ludwick went on to steal second base unchallenged by Warriors catcher Lexis Shawley before Sersevic’s walk-off hit.

“Bri always comes up clutch,” Ludwick said. “Every game when she is (batting) behind me I know that I’m going to some how move to the next bag or score.”

Alincic gave up six hits and struck out 14 batters for the Vikings, both runs were earned.

“Walks score, that’s just the way it is,” Brunson said. “When we got the two strikes on (Sersevic), we were just going to go after the hitter. It just didn’t work out for us.”

The Ludwick/Sersevic combination was one that produced early in the game as well.

It was the same scenario as the eighth inning. With two outs and Ludwick at second, Sersevic hit a 1-2 pitch to shallow left field to score Ludwick and put the Warriors up 1-0 in the first inning.

“I’m not a dinger hitter, I’m just a contact hitter,” Sersevic said. “I just do my job, hit the ball and put into play.”

The Vikings’ Hannah Gnibus tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning when she sent a first-pitch strike 220-feet over the center field fence. The run was key in the fact that in the previous two meetings this season, the winner had recorded a shutout.

“Hannah got a pitch up and she put a good barrel on it,” Brunson said. “She has been working really hard to get back to her early-in-the-year form.”

Mt. Pleasant had a golden opportunity in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Rae McNair on first and courtesy runner Taylor Sofranko on second, Haylie Brunson drilled a line drive shot straight back to Warriors’ second baseman Jordan Pinneri who then dove to touch second base with her glove beating Sofranko back to the bag and ending the inning on a double play.

Elizabeth Forward pitcher Kailey Larcinese pitched a complete game striking out nine batters and giving up three hits. Ludwick went 2 for 3 at plate and Sersevic 2 for 4.

“Now we’re going to State College and we continue to set records for the school,” said Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford. “This will be the first trip for (Elizabeth Forward) ever so we’re real pleased to get the opportunity.”

