Elizabeth Forward’s Resnik chooses Robert Morris

By:

Monday, November 4, 2019 | 4:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Elizabeth Forward shortstop Anna Resnik loses the ball as West Perry’s Tiara Johnson slides into second base in the bottom of the seventh inning of the PIAA Class 4A state championship game Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Penn State University.

Elizabeth Forward’s Anna Resnik has decided where she’ll play collegiate softball, and she won’t have to travel too far to do so.

On Sunday evening, Resnik, a junior shortstop, verbally committed to Robert Morris. The Colonials went 14-37 last year in their first season under coach Jexx Varner.

Resnik was a key component to Elizabeth Forward’s PIAA championship appearance last year as she played outstanding defensively and was a weapon in the middle of the order for the Warriors.

Resnik’s travel ball teammate, Bailee Bertani from Norwin, committed to Robert Morris on Oct 26. Both play for Team Pennsylvania fast pitch.

Tags: Elizabeth Forward