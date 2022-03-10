Experience suggests Belle Vernon softball capable of solid season

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 6:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Tom Rodriguez enters his 22nd season as the Leopards’ softball coach. Rodriguez guided BVA to WPIAL titles in 2007, ‘15, ‘17 and ‘18.

Ashley Joll isn’t certain if a coaching career is in her future.

But when Belle Vernon’s senior shortstop brings up a suggestion, she gets the full attention of WPIAL championship-winning coach Tom Rodriguez and his staff.

It’s why the Potomac State recruit is a two-year team captain.

“She’s good to have around. I never have a problem with anything she suggests,” said Rodriguez, who enters his 22nd season as Belle Vernon’s coach and guided the Leopards to WPIAL titles in 2007, ‘15, ‘17 and ‘18.

Joll isn’t certain what her best or favorite suggestions have been, she’s just glad there’s a culture surrounding the team in which she can offer them.

“I can always go and talk to the coaches when I have suggestions, as long as I’m respectful and it’s worthwhile as a suggestion,” Joll said. “They like the input from us.”

They also like the output from Joll and Belle Vernon’s seven other returning starters.

Belle Vernon finished last season 10-10 overall and 6-6 in Section 2-4A, good for fourth place behind Elizabeth Forward, West Mifflin and Yough and a spot in the WPIAL playoffs. While the top three teams all bring back key pieces, the Leopards believe so many returning starters make them a contender for a section championship.

And maybe more.

“Our assistant coach Haley (Bashada) showed us her 2018 (WPIAL) ring the other day at practice,” Joll said. “We got to pass it around. We were like, ‘This is what we want.’”

A healthy Joll will help. She’s recovered from offseason surgery on her left shoulder, and Rodriguez expects her batting average to climb back into the high .300s this season.

Center fielder Maren Metikosh (.432 average, 19 runs, 16 RBIs), outfielder Lexi Daniels (5 HRs, 14 RBIs), Gracie Sokol (.302 avg., 12 RBIs) at first base, right fielder Ava Zubovic (.333), Washington & Jefferson recruit Abby Fabin (.302) at second base, left fielder Tara Calloway, pitcher Talia Ross (7-4, 50 strikeouts) and designated player/pitcher Olivia Kolowitz (.409) all were regular starters a year ago.

Two freshmen — Lauren Van Divner and Mia Zubovic — have impressed and are expected to become regular starters. Both can play catcher and third base.

“Offensively, we should be set, or at least I hope so, assuming everybody gets a little better from last year,” Rodriguez said. “It’s pretty tough in our section. There’s good teams with good pitchers, but that’s a big part of the game.”

And pitching is the area Rodriguez says Belle Vernon needs to show the most improvement. He’s confident the staff will take significant steps.

Ross, who has a four-pitch repertoire, and Kolowitz, who relies on three pitches, earned praise for their offseason work.

“They’ve really been working hard. I see a lot of progress in both,” Rodriguez said. “Last year, we were just giving up too many runs. They’re working hard to change that.”

