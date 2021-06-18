Facing 1-year suspension, Seton LaSalle football coach Mauro Monz resigns

By:

Thursday, June 17, 2021 | 10:10 PM

Tribune-Review Mauro Monz oversees Carlynton practice in 2014.

Suspended football coach Mauro Monz, facing a one-year ban from the WPIAL over recruiting allegations, said he’s resigning at Seton LaSalle rather than continue to appeal.

“It’s too much for the school and too much for my family to take,” Monz said Thursday night, but the first-year coach maintained his innocence in regard to the allegations.

Monz was hired in November.

“There’s no end to the tunnel,” he said. “I’m out of (coaching at Seton) until at least April. I can’t be a distraction to the school for 10 more months.”

The WPIAL held a closed-door hearing Monday in Green Tree that lasted more than an hour and a half. It was Monz’s second before the WPIAL board, but his suspension was upheld.

The first, on March 30, led to his suspension.

Monz said his efforts to coach had become “too much of a distraction to the kids” on the team. Seton assistant Chris Siegel, a former WPIAL head coach, is expected to serve as interim coach.

Before resigning, Monz released a written statement defending his innocence. In it, Monz details some of the testimony Seton provided in Monday’s hearing.

A key concern for the WPIAL was whether Monz used a Seton LaSalle football camp as a recruiting tool, an allegation he has denied. In his statement, Monz said five witnesses from that camp testified Monday.

“Two members of the Seton LaSalle Football Booster Club testified that they attended the camp and observed that neither Monz nor anyone else on their coaching staff attempted to recruit during the camp,” the statement said. “Darnell Dinkins, former NFL Tight End and current Professional Speaker testified that he was the Keynote Speaker at the football camp and affirmed that no illegal recruiting occurred. Seton LaSalle Defensive Coordinator Dayonne Nunley also corroborated Monz’s innocence.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Seton La Salle