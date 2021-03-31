Seton LaSalle coaches Mauro Monz, Jason Pinkston suspended 1 year by WPIAL

By:

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 1:29 PM

Mauro Monz oversees Carlynton practice in 2014.

Seton LaSalle head football coach Mauro Monz and assistant Jason Pinkston were each suspended from coaching any PIAA-affiliated team for one year, the WPIAL announced Wednesday.

The discipline comes a day after four school districts raised recruiting allegations against Seton LaSalle’s coaching staff during a lengthy closed-door hearing with the WPIAL.

Along with the two suspensions, Seton LaSalle principal Lauren Martin and the school’s administration were publicly admonished “for their lack of institutional oversight,” the WPIAL wrote. Additionally, the Seton LaSalle’s athletics program was placed on probation until June 30, 2023. The WPIAL also will require school administrators to create a plan to educate its coaches on the PIAA bylaws and coaching handbook.

Further penalties may be imposed if additional recruiting violations come to light in future transfer hearings, the WPIAL said, which could include “the suspension of all or some Seton LaSalle athletic programs from competing against other PIAA member schools.”

The one-year suspensions for Monz and Pinkston started Tuesday.

The WPIAL panel that heard Monday’s testimony voted 12-0 to impose the discipline.

In a statement, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said the Diocese and Seton LaSalle “take seriously the concerns raised by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League,” but added that “neither Seton LaSalle, nor any high school in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, engages in recruiting athletes for athletic purposes.”

“As a result, we are examining all bases for appealing this decision,” the Diocese said.

Seton LaSalle can appeal to the PIAA.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Seton La Salle