Fall tournament win provides spark for Shaler softball

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 7:56 PM

Submitted Members of the Shaler fall fast-pitch softball team include, in front, from left, Ella Richards, Meghan Lacey, Emily Cavacini, Em J Murslak, Mallory Moran; in middle, Kayliegh Newland, Bethany Rodman, Natalie Spears, Corey Sigmund, Elle Facher, Charlie Driscoll, Megan Povich; in back, head coach Tom Sorce, Mike Martrano, Matt Murslak, Kevin Keenan.

Tom Sorce would have liked it if the Shaler Area softball team started the season right after the Battle of the Boulevard Tournament ended last week.

The Titans coach was pleased with what he saw from the team at the event hosted by Avonworth.

Shaler lost once, a 4-2 decision to Chartiers-Houston, before rebounding to win the championship. The Titans beat North Hills and North Allegheny on their way to avenging their previous loss to the Buccaneers, 7-1, in the championship game.

“We did what we do and we played well,” Sorce said. “I wish the season started tomorrow. I’m anticipating the kids playing well and they need to continue to work.”

Elle Facher led Shaler with a .667 batting average and drove in six runs. Meghan Lacey (.615), Megan Povich (.545) and Ella Richards (.357) also hit well at the plate for the Titans.

Bethan Rodman picked up three victories in the circle.

More important for Sorce was getting an idea of where different players could end up.

“It’s a chance to see kids in different positions and see who can play first and who can play short,” Sorce said. “Me, personally, I like to see who can back up a position. Typically what happens is if the weather gets bad in the spring, you won’t be able to see what people can do. I like to see something in advance.”

Shaler returned to the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season after a short absence. The Titans finished 11-8 before losing to eventual champion West Allegheny, 7-5, in the first round.

Sorce saw potential, but said he knows not all the teams they saw had all of their players. Shaler was missing three of its starters. Still, Sorce was able to get valuable intel from seeing everyone who did participate. By winning the tournament, Shaler got a jolt of energy before the spring season as well.

Sorce wants the Titans to harness that energy over the next few months.

“The No. 1 thing is I encourage them to do well in school,” Sorce said. “We start conditioning at the end of November and will continue them with that until February. With a young group, you want to make sure the energy stays consistent.”

