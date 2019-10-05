Familiar formula leads Thomas Jefferson past Central Valley in key nonconference clash
Friday, October 4, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns Friday night and the Jaguars’ defense was dominant again in a 28-3 nonconference victory over Central Valley.
Both teams entered undefeated with Thomas Jefferson (7-0) ranked first in WPIAL Class 4A, and Central Valley (6-1) second in Class 3A.
Central Valley’s Ethan Ott kicked a 34-yard field goal on the Warriors’ first possession, causing Thomas Jefferson to trail for the first time all season.
But TJ responded with four touchdown drives, including a 14-play, 99-yard possession that consumed more than 9½ minutes in the third and fourth quarters.
Mallozzi, who had 20 carries, scored on runs of 5, 12 and 12 yards. The Jaguars’ other score was a 15-yard touchdown pass from Shane Stump to James Martinis.
TJ trailed 3-0 after one quarter but led 14-3 at halftime and 21-3 after three.
