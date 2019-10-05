Familiar formula leads Thomas Jefferson past Central Valley in key nonconference clash

By:

Friday, October 4, 2019 | 10:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Logan Danielson sacks Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley during the second quarter of their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi scores during the second quarter against Central Valley Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Logan Danielson celebrates his second quarter sack against Central Valley Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Ameer Dudley carries past Thomas Jefferson’s Nathan Werderber during the second quarter of their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s James Martinis scores past Central Valley’s Stephon Hall during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Nathan Werderber carries for a long gain through the Central Valley defense during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Center. Previous Next

Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns Friday night and the Jaguars’ defense was dominant again in a 28-3 nonconference victory over Central Valley.

Both teams entered undefeated with Thomas Jefferson (7-0) ranked first in WPIAL Class 4A, and Central Valley (6-1) second in Class 3A.

Central Valley’s Ethan Ott kicked a 34-yard field goal on the Warriors’ first possession, causing Thomas Jefferson to trail for the first time all season.

But TJ responded with four touchdown drives, including a 14-play, 99-yard possession that consumed more than 9½ minutes in the third and fourth quarters.

Mallozzi, who had 20 carries, scored on runs of 5, 12 and 12 yards. The Jaguars’ other score was a 15-yard touchdown pass from Shane Stump to James Martinis.

TJ trailed 3-0 after one quarter but led 14-3 at halftime and 21-3 after three.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Valley, Thomas Jefferson