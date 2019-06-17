Final Trib HSSN state softball rankings for 2019 season

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 10:52 PM

Six softball teams were crowned state champions last week at Penn State, leaving them at the head of the class in the final edition of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Three WPIAL traveled to State College in search of a PIAA title, and two returned with gold.

While Elizabeth Forward lost a heartbreaker in Class 4A, Penn-Trafford in 5A and Frazier in 2A returned as best in the state.

The Warriors and Commodores were joined by Central Dauphin and West Perry from District 3 and Pine Grove and Williams Valley from District 11 in the winner’s circle.

Here is the final PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications.

The team’s ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by their district.

Class 6A

1. Central Dauphin (25-2) (3) (D-3)

2. Hazleton (23-2) (1) (D-2)

3. Hempfield (18-7) (2) (D-7)

4. Spring-Ford (24-2) (4) (D-1)

5. Downingtown West (23-3) (5) (D-1)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford (23-2) (4) (D-7)

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (28-2) (2) (D-3)

3. West Chester East (24-3) (1) (D-3)

4. Donegal (24-3) (3) (D-3)

5. Pittston (19-4) (5) (D-2)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. West Perry (24-5) (3) (D-3)

2. Elizabeth Forward (20-4) (2) (D-7)

3. Mt. Pleasant (19-2) (3) (D-7)

4. Honesdale (16-10) (4) (D-4)

5. Nazareth Academy (18-3) (5) (D-1)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Pine Grove (28-0) (1) (D-11)

2. Bald Eagle (22-4) (2) (D-6)

3. Bloomsburg (17-9) (3) (D-4)

4. Clearfield (14-10) (4) (D-9)

5. Avonworth (21-3) (5) (D-7)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Frazier (21-4) (2) (D-7)

2. Brandywine Heights (17-10) (4) (D-3)

3. Cranberry (15-6) (1) (D-9)

4. Susquenita (19-7) (3) (D-3)

5. Marion Center (20-3) (5) (D-6)

Out: None

Class A

1. Williams Valley (27-2) (2) (D-11)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (17-10) (4) (D-9)

3. West Greene (21-5) (1) (D-7)

4. Millersburg (18-5) (3) (D-3)

5. Bristol (19-4) (5) (D-3)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Penn-Trafford, West Greene