First-round PIAA matchups set for many WPIAL softball teams

By:

Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 8:51 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Brenna Westwood drives in a run against Armstrong in the third inning of the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship game Wednesday.

The 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs are history with four new champions crowned and two others continuing their title runs.

With the WPIAL playoffs done, the final order of the district teams is set for the upcoming PIAA postseason.

The state softball playoffs begin Monday with sites and times to be determined.

Here are the matchups that are set for the first round through Thursday.

6A

Bethel Park vs. Penn Manor

Canon-McMillan vs. Mifflin County

5A

North Hills vs. Fox Chapel

Armstrong vs. Loser of Twin Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg game that resumes on Friday with the score tied 1-1 in the third inning

Chartiers Valley vs. Bellefonte

4A

Beaver vs. Eastern York

Highlands vs. Clearfield

Elizabeth Forward vs. Franklin

3A

Mt. Pleasant vs. Bald Eagle

Ellwood City vs. Punxsutawney

Avonworth vs. Jamestown

2A

Laurel vs. Frazier

Shenango vs. Chestnut Ridge

Ligonier Valley vs. Sharpsville

A

West Greene vs. Loser of Meyersdale vs. Shade game on Friday

Union vs. Glendale

Leechburg vs. DuBois Central Catholic