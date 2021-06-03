First-round PIAA matchups set for many WPIAL softball teams
Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 8:51 PM
The 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs are history with four new champions crowned and two others continuing their title runs.
With the WPIAL playoffs done, the final order of the district teams is set for the upcoming PIAA postseason.
The state softball playoffs begin Monday with sites and times to be determined.
Here are the matchups that are set for the first round through Thursday.
6A
Bethel Park vs. Penn Manor
Canon-McMillan vs. Mifflin County
5A
North Hills vs. Fox Chapel
Armstrong vs. Loser of Twin Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg game that resumes on Friday with the score tied 1-1 in the third inning
Chartiers Valley vs. Bellefonte
4A
Beaver vs. Eastern York
Highlands vs. Clearfield
Elizabeth Forward vs. Franklin
3A
Mt. Pleasant vs. Bald Eagle
Ellwood City vs. Punxsutawney
Avonworth vs. Jamestown
2A
Laurel vs. Frazier
Shenango vs. Chestnut Ridge
Ligonier Valley vs. Sharpsville
A
West Greene vs. Loser of Meyersdale vs. Shade game on Friday
Union vs. Glendale
Leechburg vs. DuBois Central Catholic
