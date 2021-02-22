5 WPIAL players selected for small school East-West All-Star Game
For the first time in the history of the event, there will be two PSFCA East-West all-star football games.
On Sunday, May 30, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association will host two games at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, which will be split by classification and pit all-stars from the Eastern part of Pennsylvania against counterparts from the West.
The first game during Memorial Day Weekend will be played at noon with players from Class A-3A. The second game will start four hours later and will feature players from Class 4A-6A. The annual Big 33 Football Classic between all-stars from Pennsylvania and Maryland will be at 1 p.m. May 31, also at Central Dauphin.
The PSFCA announced rosters for the small school game Monday and. The rosters for the second game will be announced at 2 p.m. Monday.
Quarterback Ameer Dudley and offensive lineman Josh Campbell from PIAA Class 3A champion Central Valley were among five WPIAL players selected for the opening game.
Laurel lineman Mitch Miles, New Brighton running back Nyasanu Greene and Elizabeth Forward defensive back Nico Mrvos were also selected. Neshannock’s Fred Mozzocio was selected as an assistant coach for the game.
Westinghouse athlete Bruce Darius also was named to the small school roster.
Mrvos was a Swiss-army knife for the Warriors this season as they made a run to the WPIAL championship before running into Dudley, Campbell and Central Valley. He threw for 120 yards, ran for 366 yards, and caught eight passes for 121 yards. He also tallied 28 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and picked off two passes.
In his final high school season, Dudley passed for 1,297 yards and 16 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions and leading Central Valley to a PIAA Class 3A title. He also rushed for 331 yards and three touchdowns.
Campbell tallied 103 tackles and racked up 16 tackles for a loss. He also had two sacks.
Greene was a workhorse for the Lions and led them to a 5-2 overall record. The Lions just missed out on a playoff appearance as they finished second in the Midwestern Athletic Conference behind eventual WPIAL champion Beaver Falls.
Miles recorded 45 tackles for the Spartans and also tallied a team-high three sacks.
Class A-3A game
West roster
Pos., Name, High school
QB, Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
QB, Jack Krug, Brookville
ATH, Darius Bruce, Westinghouse
RB, Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis
RB, Nyasanu Greene, New Brighton
RB, Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle
WR, Jake Lezzer, Clearfield
WR, Damon Gripp, Tyrone
WR, Nick Marinak, Penn Cambria
WR, Gabe Brower, Juniata Valley
WR, Ethan Burford, Central Clarion
OL, Mitch Miles, Laurel
OL, Weston Phanco, Wilmington
OL, Zane Inguagiato, Clearfield
OL, John Aston, Penns Valley
OL, Josh Campbell, Central Valley
OL, Ben Sharer, Penns Valley
OL, Paul Risley, Bucktail
DL Connor Rager, Richland
DL, Adrian Johnson, Bishop Guilfoyle
DL, Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle
DE, Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle
DE, Aeden Holler, Loyalsock Township
DE, Nick Weaver, Keystone
LB, Nathan Waltman, Karns City
LB, Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion
LB, Kyler Cunningham, Bald Eagle Area
LB, Nick Plank, Bellwood-Antis
DB, Ethan Susen, Wilmington
DB, De’kzeon Wyche, York Catholic
DB, Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward
DB, Will Spochart, Berlin
DB, Corey Chamberlain, Claysburg-Kimmel
P/DB, Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center
K, William Haslett, Bishop McCort
LS, Ryan Bohrer, Bishop Carroll
Head coach
Tom Dickinson, North Penn
Assistant coaches
Larry Wendereusz, Slippery Rock
Jesse Nagle, Bald Eagle Area
Eric DePew, York Catholic
Fred Mozzocio, Neshannock
Garry Black, Northern Bedford
East roster
Pos., Name, High school
QB, Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside
QB, Bryce Herb, Williams Valley
ATH, Aaron Maione William Penn Charter
ATH, Jacob Hoffman, Nativity
RB, Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire
RB, Matt Frauen, Jr., Notre Dame Green Pond
WR, Darren Brunner, Wyomissing
WR, Bilal Weidler, Susquehanna Township
WR, Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire
WR, Chad Parton, Salisbury
TE, Jesse Engle, Williams Valley
OL, Ryan Wreath, William Penn Charter
OL, Lex Rivera, Notre Dame Green Pond
OL, Seamus Filoon, Wyomissing
OL, Brandon Guffy, Notre Dame Green Pond
OL, Allan Bailor, Jim Thorpe
OL, Jason Migliaccio, Shenandoah Valley
DL, Cross Douglas, Lakeland
DL, Tydre Hollands-Alli, Steelton-Highspire
DL, Rocco Palazzo William, Penn Charter
DE, William Jordan, Notre Dame Green Pond
DE, Kylee Page, Susquehanna Township
DE, Braden Heim, Southern Columbia
LB, Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne
LB, Joe Abidelli, Northern Lehigh
LB, Brody Robinson, Pine Grove
LB, Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia
LB, Andre O’Neal, William Penn Charter
DB, Dylan Dietz, North Schuylkill
DB, Zach Zechman, Wyomissing
DB, Jordan Auman, Wyomissing
DB, Ryan Stahl, Halifax
DB, Zachary Smith, Palisades
P, Macrae Plummer, Annville-Cleona
K Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing
LS, TJ Wagner, Nativity
Head coach
Mike Farr, Schuylkill Haven
Assistant coaches
Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Tim Savage, Williams Valley
David Piwowarczyk, Lakeland
Pat Mason, Nativity BVM
Randy Wolff, Western Wayne
Tags: Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Laurel, New Brighton, Westinghouse
