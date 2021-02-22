5 WPIAL players selected for small school East-West All-Star Game

Monday, February 22, 2021 | 12:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Ameer Dudley carries past Wyomissing Area’s Jordan Auman during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

For the first time in the history of the event, there will be two PSFCA East-West all-star football games.

On Sunday, May 30, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association will host two games at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, which will be split by classification and pit all-stars from the Eastern part of Pennsylvania against counterparts from the West.

The first game during Memorial Day Weekend will be played at noon with players from Class A-3A. The second game will start four hours later and will feature players from Class 4A-6A. The annual Big 33 Football Classic between all-stars from Pennsylvania and Maryland will be at 1 p.m. May 31, also at Central Dauphin.

The PSFCA announced rosters for the small school game Monday and. The rosters for the second game will be announced at 2 p.m. Monday.

Quarterback Ameer Dudley and offensive lineman Josh Campbell from PIAA Class 3A champion Central Valley were among five WPIAL players selected for the opening game.

Laurel lineman Mitch Miles, New Brighton running back Nyasanu Greene and Elizabeth Forward defensive back Nico Mrvos were also selected. Neshannock’s Fred Mozzocio was selected as an assistant coach for the game.

Westinghouse athlete Bruce Darius also was named to the small school roster.

Mrvos was a Swiss-army knife for the Warriors this season as they made a run to the WPIAL championship before running into Dudley, Campbell and Central Valley. He threw for 120 yards, ran for 366 yards, and caught eight passes for 121 yards. He also tallied 28 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and picked off two passes.

In his final high school season, Dudley passed for 1,297 yards and 16 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions and leading Central Valley to a PIAA Class 3A title. He also rushed for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell tallied 103 tackles and racked up 16 tackles for a loss. He also had two sacks.

Greene was a workhorse for the Lions and led them to a 5-2 overall record. The Lions just missed out on a playoff appearance as they finished second in the Midwestern Athletic Conference behind eventual WPIAL champion Beaver Falls.

Miles recorded 45 tackles for the Spartans and also tallied a team-high three sacks.

Class A-3A game

West roster

Pos., Name, High school

QB, Ameer Dudley, Central Valley

QB, Jack Krug, Brookville

ATH, Darius Bruce, Westinghouse

RB, Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis

RB, Nyasanu Greene, New Brighton

RB, Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle

WR, Jake Lezzer, Clearfield

WR, Damon Gripp, Tyrone

WR, Nick Marinak, Penn Cambria

WR, Gabe Brower, Juniata Valley

WR, Ethan Burford, Central Clarion

OL, Mitch Miles, Laurel

OL, Weston Phanco, Wilmington

OL, Zane Inguagiato, Clearfield

OL, John Aston, Penns Valley

OL, Josh Campbell, Central Valley

OL, Ben Sharer, Penns Valley

OL, Paul Risley, Bucktail

DL Connor Rager, Richland

DL, Adrian Johnson, Bishop Guilfoyle

DL, Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle

DE, Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle

DE, Aeden Holler, Loyalsock Township

DE, Nick Weaver, Keystone

LB, Nathan Waltman, Karns City

LB, Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion

LB, Kyler Cunningham, Bald Eagle Area

LB, Nick Plank, Bellwood-Antis

DB, Ethan Susen, Wilmington

DB, De’kzeon Wyche, York Catholic

DB, Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward

DB, Will Spochart, Berlin

DB, Corey Chamberlain, Claysburg-Kimmel

P/DB, Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center

K, William Haslett, Bishop McCort

LS, Ryan Bohrer, Bishop Carroll

Head coach

Tom Dickinson, North Penn

Assistant coaches

Larry Wendereusz, Slippery Rock

Jesse Nagle, Bald Eagle Area

Eric DePew, York Catholic

Fred Mozzocio, Neshannock

Garry Black, Northern Bedford

East roster

Pos., Name, High school

QB, Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside

QB, Bryce Herb, Williams Valley

ATH, Aaron Maione William Penn Charter

ATH, Jacob Hoffman, Nativity

RB, Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire

RB, Matt Frauen, Jr., Notre Dame Green Pond

WR, Darren Brunner, Wyomissing

WR, Bilal Weidler, Susquehanna Township

WR, Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire

WR, Chad Parton, Salisbury

TE, Jesse Engle, Williams Valley

OL, Ryan Wreath, William Penn Charter

OL, Lex Rivera, Notre Dame Green Pond

OL, Seamus Filoon, Wyomissing

OL, Brandon Guffy, Notre Dame Green Pond

OL, Allan Bailor, Jim Thorpe

OL, Jason Migliaccio, Shenandoah Valley

DL, Cross Douglas, Lakeland

DL, Tydre Hollands-Alli, Steelton-Highspire

DL, Rocco Palazzo William, Penn Charter

DE, William Jordan, Notre Dame Green Pond

DE, Kylee Page, Susquehanna Township

DE, Braden Heim, Southern Columbia

LB, Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne

LB, Joe Abidelli, Northern Lehigh

LB, Brody Robinson, Pine Grove

LB, Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia

LB, Andre O’Neal, William Penn Charter

DB, Dylan Dietz, North Schuylkill

DB, Zach Zechman, Wyomissing

DB, Jordan Auman, Wyomissing

DB, Ryan Stahl, Halifax

DB, Zachary Smith, Palisades

P, Macrae Plummer, Annville-Cleona

K Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing

LS, TJ Wagner, Nativity

Head coach

Mike Farr, Schuylkill Haven

Assistant coaches

Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

Tim Savage, Williams Valley

David Piwowarczyk, Lakeland

Pat Mason, Nativity BVM

Randy Wolff, Western Wayne

