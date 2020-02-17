Five WPIAL wrestlers receive tops seeds at Southwest Region tournament

Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 8:40 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence was one of five WPIAL wrestlers who earned a top seed for this week’s PIAA Southwest Regional tournament.

Pairings for the PIAA Class AA Southwest Region tournament were released Sunday, and five WPIAL wrestlers received No. 1 seeds.

Heading the list is two-time PIAA champion and four-time WPIAL champion Thayne Lawrence of Frazier. He got the top billing at 160 pounds.

The others top seeds are South Park junior Joey Fischer (113), Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (120), Freedom junior Trent Schultheis (170) and Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (182).

The Southwest Region tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The finals are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lawrence, Fischer, Michaels, Burrell junior Ian Oswalt, Glendale junior Brock McMillen, Bedford senior Kaden Cassidy, St. Joseph Catholic Academy senior Caleb Dowling and Schultheis are returning champions.

McMillen and Lawrence are returning state champions as well as Forest Hills sophomore Jackson Arrington.

The parings can be viewed on Floarena (arena.flowrestling.org). Look for 2020 PIAA SW AA Region.

