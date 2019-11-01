Former coach leaves, new coach named in GCC baseball program

Friday, November 1, 2019 | 4:03 PM

There has been a change at the top of the Greensburg Central Catholic baseball team.

Dennis Reist resigned as coach of the Centurions after three seasons and Tom Appleby, Reist’s assistant and the school’s former softball coach, was named as his replacement.

Reist left to become the head baseball coach at South Allegheny, which is much closer to his home. He went 40-22 in three seasons with a WPIAL runner-up and two PIAA semifinal appearances.

“Coaching closer to my home will give me opportunities to spend more time with my family,” Reist said. “I know I am leaving the program for the next coach with a great group of young men and a very talented group.”

Appleby, who also has been a GCC baseball assistant, has been around the Centurions’ baseball and softball programs for 15 years.

“The guys are great and fun to be around,” Appleby said. “I learn something new all the time from them. This should be a fun year.”

