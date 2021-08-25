Former foes from Armstrong, Freeport set to renew rivalry in Week Zero

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 4:01 PM

Freeport and Armstrong might be meeting for the first time, but it’s not like the players, coaches and fans are strangers.

Armstrong coach Frank Fabian played against the Yellowjackets as a quarterback for Ford City and coached against the team while at Kittanning.

“It always makes for an interesting matchup when you have kids who crossed the same paths since flag football,” Fabian said. “It’s good when you can get on a bus and go 20 minutes compared to some of our trips.”

It will also be interesting to watch the two competing quarterbacks for different reasons.

With Armstrong, it’s the return of junior Cadin Olsen, the WPIAL’s regular season passing leader last season with 2,035 yards in just seven games.

With Freeport, it’s the return of senior Garrett King, who missed 2020 while battling cancer.

King started Saturday in a scrimmage against Slippery Rock.

“It was definitely cool; I took it like any other snap,” King said. “I picked up where I left off. It felt special to be back with my guys.”

“Garrett did well after having that year off,” said coach John Gaillot, now in his 14th season. “Everybody made mistakes. We’ve just got to learn from those and move on.”

Armstrong also had a challenging scrimmage against Sharon, a school that has won 13 PIAA District 10 titles since leaving the WPIAL in 1983.

Olsen looked in midseason form with four touchdown passes.

“(Olsen) is not the one I’m worried about,” Fabian said. “We have four new receivers, and we need guys who can make some plays.”

Gaillot is also happy to be opening against a geographic rival.

“It should be a very good gate,” the veteran coach said. “Same thing next week when we go to Knoch. Armstrong is very good. Their quarterback is the real deal. We saw him this summer with 7-on-7s. It’ll be a real test.”

The River Hawks will have to find a way to stop Freeport’s versatile Ben Lane. The junior led the Yellowjackets in passing with 769 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing with 348 yards and six touchdowns while making 37 tackles from the defensive backfield.

Friday will also mark the start of Freeport’s 100th football season. The school has amassed 562 football victories.

“To quote ‘tradition never graduates,’” King said. “We hold strong with a tough and hard-working football team. We just continue year after year. It’s a special school to play for in a tight-knit community, and I’m super proud to be a part of it.”

By contrast, Armstrong will be starting just its sixth football season.

Nice to meet you

This is the first meeting between Armstrong and Freeport. Here’s a look at the matchups before Armstrong was formed via merger of Ford City and Kittanning in 2015.

Freeport vs. Ford City

Freeport led series, 43-22-1

Freeport vs. Kittanning

Freeport led, 39-26-2

