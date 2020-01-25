Former WPIAL star recruits Montour lineman George Padezanin to Lehigh

By:

Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 5:25 PM

Submitted Montour lineman George Padezanin

Montour lineman George Padezanin committed Saturday to Lehigh, recruited to the Patriot League school by a former WPIAL football standout.

Lehigh’s recruiting coordinator is Anthony DiMichele, a 2007 Sto-Rox graduate.

Padezanin, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound tackle, earned all-conference honors on both sides of the football this past fall. He listed more than a dozen Division I offers.

Lehigh gave Padezanin one of his first offers last April. His list grew to include Akron, Albany, Brown, Bucknell, Colgate, Cornell, Dartmouth, Delaware State, Holy Cross, Lafayette, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Robert Morris, St. Francis and Yale.

Padezanin joins North Allegheny defensive end Sam Sheridan, who committed to Lehigh in December.

The Mountain Hawks went 4-7 overall last season, 3-3 in the Patriot League under first-year coach Tom Gilmore.

Thanks to my parents, coaches, friends, and teammates, I am 100% committed to Lehigh University!!!⛰⛰⛰???????????? pic.twitter.com/PkuRkksMvq — George Padezanin (@georgepadezanin) January 25, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Montour