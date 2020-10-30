Fort Cherry girls volleyball forced to forfeit playoff match

Friday, October 30, 2020 | 6:28 PM

One of the WPIAL’s top girls volleyball teams in Class A will not get a chance to play for a district title.

No. 2-seeded Fort Cherry has forfeited its scheduled quarterfinal match against No. 7 Beaver County Christian on Saturday because of a case of covid-19.

“It’s better to be cautions,” Fort Cherry coach Mackenzie Biggs-Greene said.

“They could have gone pretty far this year being one the the top seeds. But safety and making sure everyone is healthy and safe (is more important). I didn’t want to take that risk. I want them all to stay healthy and safe.”

Fort Cherry went 12-0 in winning the Section 2-A title this fall. The Rangers defeated No. 15 South Side, 3-0, in the first round Wednesday.

Beaver County Christian will play the winner of No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic and No. 6 Eden Christian Academy in the semifinals next Wednesday.

Fort Cherry is the second WPIAL girls volleyball team to forfeit a playoff match this week.

Carmichaels forfeited its WPIAL Class 2A first-round match against Shenango on Thursday.

WPIAL officials decided before the postseason began that any teams that were unable to compete would be forced to forfeit playoff games and matches, rather than reschedule or postpone.

