4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

Monday, September 19, 2022 | 1:55 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Sydney Selker gets set to deliver a kill against North Allegheny in a nonsection match Aug. 29, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday.

Moon moved to 3-0 in Section 2 on Thursday with a 3-0 win over No. 8 Montour, and the Tigers won the Midwestern Athletic Conference Big-School Tournament on Saturday.

Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland switched places in Class 4A. The Raiders won their section opener Sept. 13, 3-0 over Butler, while Pine-Richland went 1-1, falling to North Allegheny 3-0 on Sept. 4 before bouncing back with a 3-1 over Butler one day later.

Norwin (Class 4A, No. 10), Southmoreland (Class 2A, No. 9) and Leechburg (Class A, No. 10) moved into the rankings this week.

All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.

The Players of the Week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top-10 Rankings – Week 4

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Seneca Valley (3)

3. Pine-Richland (2)

4. Shaler (4)

5. Bethel Park (5)

6. Penn-Trafford (7)

7. Peters Township (10)

8. Canon-McMillan (9)

9. Upper St. Clair (6)

10. Norwin (NR)

Out: Butler

Class 4A Players of the Week

Madi Barr, outside hitter/libero, senior, Shaler

Abby Tucker, middle hitter, sophomore, Canon-McMillan

Isabelle Hoppe, setter, freshman, Pine-Richland

Class 3A

1. Moon (last week: 1)

2. Hampton (2)

3. North Catholic (3)

4. Thomas Jefferson (4)

5. South Fayette (6)

6. Latrobe (5)

7. Armstrong (7)

8. Montour (8)

9. Oakland Catholic (9)

10. Mars (10)

Out: None

Class 3A Players of the Week

Livia Chambers, libero, senior, South Fayette

Rayne Elling, outside hitter, senior, Trinity

Lily Fenton, setter, senior, Latrobe

Katie McNelly, middle hitter, senior, North Catholic

Kylee Barto, setter, senior, Montour

Emmy Schrom, outside hitter, junior, Hampton

Class 2A

1. Freeport (last week: 1)

2. Shenango (2)

3. Avonworth (3)

4. Neshannock (5)

5. Quaker Valley (4)

6. South Park (6)

7. Central Valley (7)

8. Laurel (8)

9. Southmoreland (NR)

10. Fort Cherry (10)

Out: Deer Lakes

Class 2A Players of the Week

Gemma Kosko, outside hitter, senior, Avonworth

Kylee Rubin, outside hitter, senior, Shenango

Brooke Kubiak, outside hitter, senior, South Park

Amarah McCutcheon, outside hitter, junior, Southmoreland

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Serra Catholic (2)

3. Union (3)

4. Frazier (4)

5. Carlynton (6)

6. Mapletown (7)

7. Greensburg Central Catholic (5)

8. Beaver County Christian (8)

9. Carmichaels (10)

10. Leechburg (NR)

Out: Eden Christian

Class A Players of the Week

Sarah Glaneman, middle hitter, senior, Serra Catholic

Hannah Hoffman, libero, senior, Cornell

Macy Kubla, outside hitter, senior, Leechburg

Sohia Zalar, middle hitter, senior, Carmichaels

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

