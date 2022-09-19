4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
Monday, September 19, 2022 | 1:55 PM
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday.
Moon moved to 3-0 in Section 2 on Thursday with a 3-0 win over No. 8 Montour, and the Tigers won the Midwestern Athletic Conference Big-School Tournament on Saturday.
Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland switched places in Class 4A. The Raiders won their section opener Sept. 13, 3-0 over Butler, while Pine-Richland went 1-1, falling to North Allegheny 3-0 on Sept. 4 before bouncing back with a 3-1 over Butler one day later.
Norwin (Class 4A, No. 10), Southmoreland (Class 2A, No. 9) and Leechburg (Class A, No. 10) moved into the rankings this week.
All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.
The Players of the Week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association
WPIAL Top-10 Rankings – Week 4
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)
2. Seneca Valley (3)
3. Pine-Richland (2)
4. Shaler (4)
5. Bethel Park (5)
6. Penn-Trafford (7)
7. Peters Township (10)
8. Canon-McMillan (9)
9. Upper St. Clair (6)
10. Norwin (NR)
Out: Butler
Class 4A Players of the Week
Madi Barr, outside hitter/libero, senior, Shaler
Abby Tucker, middle hitter, sophomore, Canon-McMillan
Isabelle Hoppe, setter, freshman, Pine-Richland
Class 3A
1. Moon (last week: 1)
2. Hampton (2)
3. North Catholic (3)
4. Thomas Jefferson (4)
5. South Fayette (6)
6. Latrobe (5)
7. Armstrong (7)
8. Montour (8)
9. Oakland Catholic (9)
10. Mars (10)
Out: None
Class 3A Players of the Week
Livia Chambers, libero, senior, South Fayette
Rayne Elling, outside hitter, senior, Trinity
Lily Fenton, setter, senior, Latrobe
Katie McNelly, middle hitter, senior, North Catholic
Kylee Barto, setter, senior, Montour
Emmy Schrom, outside hitter, junior, Hampton
Class 2A
1. Freeport (last week: 1)
2. Shenango (2)
3. Avonworth (3)
4. Neshannock (5)
5. Quaker Valley (4)
6. South Park (6)
7. Central Valley (7)
8. Laurel (8)
9. Southmoreland (NR)
10. Fort Cherry (10)
Out: Deer Lakes
Class 2A Players of the Week
Gemma Kosko, outside hitter, senior, Avonworth
Kylee Rubin, outside hitter, senior, Shenango
Brooke Kubiak, outside hitter, senior, South Park
Amarah McCutcheon, outside hitter, junior, Southmoreland
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)
2. Serra Catholic (2)
3. Union (3)
4. Frazier (4)
5. Carlynton (6)
6. Mapletown (7)
7. Greensburg Central Catholic (5)
8. Beaver County Christian (8)
9. Carmichaels (10)
10. Leechburg (NR)
Out: Eden Christian
Class A Players of the Week
Sarah Glaneman, middle hitter, senior, Serra Catholic
Hannah Hoffman, libero, senior, Cornell
Macy Kubla, outside hitter, senior, Leechburg
Sohia Zalar, middle hitter, senior, Carmichaels
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
