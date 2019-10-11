Fox Chapel cross country gets up to speed as postseason approaches

Friday, October 11, 2019 | 5:28 PM

Tribune-Review

With the WPIAL cross country championships coming up on Oct. 24, Fox Chapel coach Tom Moul feels his team is ready to make a good showing.

“The boys won the section with an 8-0 record,” he said. “That was one of our goals this season. As far as the WPIALs, the boys are really focused on running well at that meet.

“Our team is good, but there are other very talented teams that we’ll be competing against. Butler, Mt. Lebanon and Norwin were all section champs as well, with Butler beating a strong North Allegheny team in their section. Both North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon have fared better than us when we’ve seen them at invitationals and Norwin has been about even with us. If you look at it logically, we’re a bit of a longshot to make it to states.”

The top three teams will qualify but Moul has confidence in the team.

“I must say that I’ve been very proud of the team’s work ethic, starting in June,” he said. “The boys have been very focused in their training and at the meets.”

The Foxes will be led by three-time state qualifier and 2018 state medalist Christian Fitch. Rounding out the top seven for WPIALs will be Jack Lorence, Ryan Kenyon, Shane Funk, Jose Morales, Ethan Napolitan and Jordan Gwynn.

The girls, led by Grace Sisson and Brooke Krally, were 6-2 in the section. Sisson finished ninth at states last year and took first place in the section championship meet. Krally, a fifth-place finisher at states last year, hopes for another strong showing.

“She’s had some injury issues this season,” Moul said. “But she’s very focused on training to the best of her ability so she can make another strong showing at WPIALs.

“As for the team, they’ve also been committed and have worked hard all season. I’d say a top 10 finish at WPIALs would be a good goal for us.”

