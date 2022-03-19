TribLIVE Logo
Fox Chapel falls to Archbishop Wood in PIAA semifinals

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 7:52 PM

Fox Chapel’s run in the PIAA boys basketball playoffs fell just short of a trip to Hershey.

The WPIAL champion Foxes went toe-to-toe with District 12 power Archbishop Wood on Saturday but dropped a 56-54 decision in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals at Chambersburg High School.

Jake DeMotte had 19 points, including four 3-pointers for the Foxes (27-2). Eli Yofan added 15 points and six rebounds, and J.P. Dockey had 10 points and four rebounds.

Jalil Bethea had 13 points to lead Archbishop Wood (21-7), which advanced to play District 12 champion Roman Catholic (23-4) in next Saturday’s championship game in Hershey.

