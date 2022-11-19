Fox Chapel, last year’s WPIAL 6A champ, to tackle 5A competition with all new starting 5

Friday, November 18, 2022 | 3:59 PM

Brenda Guido | For the Tribune-Review Fox Chapel boys basketball players engage in passing drills as coach Zach Skrinjar (center, white shirt) looks on Nov. 17, 2022, at Fox Chapel.

After a spectacular rise to the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball title last season, Fox Chapel finds itself at a new address with practically a new team.

The Foxes defeated North Hills, 43-36, in the title game at Petersen Events Center. Fox Chapel made it to the PIAA semifinals before being eliminated by Archbishop Wood.

It all added up to a 68-7 record over the last three seasons.

“That was our goal from the start, and obviously we achieved it,” said Foxes coach Zach Skrinjar. “I couldn’t be happier with that, and that’s something we’re always going to have. Now, that’s in the rearview mirror.”

All five starters from last season graduated, and Fox Chapel has moved into Class 5A under the PIAA’s biennial realignment

Two key contributors — Jefferson Moorefield-Brown and Kam Greil — have returned and will be players Skrinjar can build around.

“They played major minutes for us last season, and those two are who we’re going to look at for leadership,” Skrinjar said. “It’s a very different group, and we’re going to have to be patient and try to look to improve and be up to the standard we need to be at by February and March.”

The rise to the top last year was tempered for Greil as he was hurt and unable to play during the latter stages of the season.

“It was a good experience for the team and good for me watching my boys win it,” Greil said of his knee injury. “I wish I could have been out on the floor with them, but now I get a second chance.”

Greil is enjoying his new status as a team leader.

“Coach gave me the role, and I’m taking it to heart,” said Greil, now the team’s point guard.

Moorefield-Brown, nicknamed “Boogie,” grabbed two crucial rebounds in the waning minutes against Central Catholic in the WPIAL semifinals last season as the Foxes beat the Vikings for a third time. He was often the first person off the bench in Fox Chapel’s drive to the top.

The Foxes will find that Class 5A is loaded with talent.

Fox Chapel’s new section includes Armstrong, Plum, Penn Hills, Shaler and Woodland Hills.

“It’s a challenge. There’s lots of competitive teams,” Skrinjar said. “We’re looking forward to some old rivalries that will be renewed. We played a lot of these teams on our nonsection schedule. There’s a lot of familiar faces, and we’re excited in our new section.”

Fox Chapel will have a number of players competing for time on the hardwood. Among them are seniors Jimmy Hanna and Erik Wilson, along with junior Will Siegel.

Younger players pushing for time include sophomores Asher White and Caden Kaiser and freshmen John Rehak and Alex Betancourt Jones.

While the players from the last several seasons are gone, the coaching staff remains in tact. Assisting the veteran coach will be Joe Farrell, Tom Reigard, Josh Randal and his brother, Gabe Skrinjar.

“We’ve got the same fab five back,” Zach Skrinjar said.

Fox Chapel opens its 62nd season Dec. 2 at the Upper St. Clair Tip-off Tournament against Pine-Richland.

At a glance

Coach: Zach Skrinjar

Last year’s record: 27-2 (10-0 in section)

Returning starters: None

Top newcomers: Kam Griel (Sr. PG), Jefferson Moorefield-Brown (Jr. F)

