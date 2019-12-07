Fox Chapel wrestling team must overcome inexperience

The Fox Chapel wrestling team finished 8-9 overall and 2 -3 in Section 3B-AAA last season.

Coach Ron Frank will have to replace graduated seniors Avery Bursick, Jordana Matamoros, James Patterson, Sean Mahon and Stephen Cano.

Bursick was section runner-up last season and had 84 career wins, and Matamoros finished seventh at the Allegheny County championships and compiled a 21-10 record. Patterson had 15 wins and was a WPIAL qualifier. Mahon also qualified and had 15 wins.

“We will have a lot of inexperience throughout the lineup, but we’ll fill all the weights,” Frank said.

At 106 pounds, freshmen Donald Cooley and Isaiah Pick will compete for the starting spot. Junior Thirapat Kanokangkoon is slotted in at 113.

Junior Samuel Zuckerman will wrestle at 120, and sophomore Ray Worsen and freshman Milo Wright will wrestle at 126. Junior Jose Morales, who had 11 wins last season, will be at 132 along with senior Robbie Serrao.

Freshman Dakoda Pisano will wrestle at 138, and three sophomores — Brendan Kost, James Nowalk and Jake Patterson — will vie for time at 145. Kost posted eight wins last season. Senior Josh Miller, who finished fourth at sectionals, will hold down 152 with freshman Gavin Purrell in the wings. Senior Alex Wecht, who finished at 21-15 and finished fourth at sectionals, will be at 152, as will freshman Trevor Katz.

Junior Zane Gavazzi is at 170, and junior Anthony Andrade and senior Luke O’Connor are at 182.

“One of those two will move to 195,” Frank said.

Senior Eddie Farrell, 31-11 last season and 61-30 in his career, will wrestle at 220 along with junior Henry Gavazzi and freshman Jacob Stahl. Sophomore Jordan White, sixth at sectionals last season, will be at 285.

The Foxes’ section foes will be Hampton, Indiana, North Allegheny, North Hills and Shaler.

