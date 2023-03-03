Fox Chapel’s Shao keeps adding to WPIAL swimming medal count

Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 8:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao swims the backstroke leg of the WPIAL Class 3A girls 200-yard IM on Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Christian Dantey celebrates after winning the WPIAL Class 3A boys 200-yard freestyle Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao wins the WPIAL Class 3A girls 100-yard butterfly Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller finishes second in the WPIAL Class 2A girls 200-yard IM Thursday at Trees Pool. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Kira Schrecongost finishes third in the WPIAL Class 2A girls 200-yard IM on Thursday at Trees Pool. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Kira Schrecongost swims the backstroke leg of the WPIAL Class 2A girls 200-yard medley relay Thursday at Trees Pool. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Paige Kunkle comes up after a turn in the backstroke leg of the WPIAL Class 2A girls 200-yard medley relay Thursday at Trees Pool. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski’s Parker Sterlitz takes third in the WPIAL Class 2A boys 200-yard freestyle Thursday at Trees Pool. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Amanda Sterlitz swims the butterfly leg of the WPIAL Class 2A girls 200-yard medley relay Thursday at Trees Pool. Previous Next

Fox Chapel senior and Brown commit Sophie Shao had another big day at the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

With two more individual titles during Day 1 on Thursday, her total WPIAL-title haul in her four years now stands at nine, individually and relays.

Shao defended her WPIAL title in the Class 3A girls 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 2.85 seconds and then came back in the 100 butterfly and made it a clean sweep with her fourth title in the event in as many seasons.

She swam to the 100 fly crown in a time of 53.98, just off her record-breaking swim of 53.85 recorded at WPIALs last year.

“I didn’t taper, so (the 100 fly) was honestly a really good swim for me,” Shao said. “I am very happy with that. I am definitely focusing on states a lot. It will be fun.

“I walked down the stairs (coming off podium) and was, ‘Wait, that was my last 100 fly at WPIALs.’ As much as I wanted to break my own record, I know I’ve really worked hard this season. I know it will pay off later when I do taper.”

Fox Chapel sophomore Christian Dantey captured his first individual WPIAL title — and the first for a Fox Chapel boys swimmer — in the 200 free with a time of 1:40.85. He came in seeded fifth (1:44.54).

“Last year, at states, I went a 1:42, and the fastest heat time coming in (Thursday) was a 1:43, so I knew I was the fastest swimmer there,” Dantey said. “I saw the fifth seed as nothing to really worry about.

“It just feels amazing. Ever since states last year, I dreamed every single day about being first on the podium.”

The Fox Chapel girls 200 medley relay kicked off the Class 3A meet in a battle for the top spot with North Allegheny.

The Foxes quartet of Shao and seniors Talia Bugel, Sarah Pasquella, and Peyton O’Toole came close to the title, but the Tigers edged them by 12 one-hundredths of a second, winning with a time of 1:43.97.

O’Toole came in third in the girls 200 free (1:53.54). North Allegheny’s Lexi Sundgren defended her 200 free title in a time of 1:51.90.

Foxes sophomore Margaret Rusche finished third in the 100 fly (57.08), and Pasquella took third in the 50 free (23.88).

North Allegheny leads the Class 3A girls standings with 307 points. Fox Chapel is a distant second with 178 points, but the Foxes lead by 50 points over third-place Seneca Valley.

In Class 2A, Kiski Area junior Eliza Miller battled for the top spot in the 200 IM. She came in as the No. 1 seed. But Mapletown senior Ella Menear swam to her third straight title with a time of 2:03.96.

Miller was second (2:05.45), and Freeport sophomore Kira Schrecongost was third (2:07.15).

“It was really good to have a lot of fast people in that race to push me,” said Miller, who lowered her school-record time in the event set at WPIALs last year.

“I was hoping to win, but I am really happy with my time.”

Schrecongost edged South Park junior Katie Jackovic to win the 100 fly last year with a time of 56.09.

Jackovic turned the tables on Schrecongost this year and posted a WPIAL-winning time of 55.63.

“We’re both really good friends. I’ve known her for a while now,” said Schrecongost, who lowered her school-record time with a 55.76 in taking the silver medal.

“I swam with her when I was a lot younger. It’s always going to be really competitive, no matter what we swim. I was a little sad not to be able to defend the title, but I always have a chance to learn from it.”

The Kiski Area girls 200 medley relay of Miller, sophomores Paige Kunkle and Amara Sterlitz, and junior Abigail King picked up bronze medals with a 1:50.55.

Also recording third-place finishes were senior Parker Sterlitz in the boys 200 free (1:41.98) and the Cavaliers boys 200 free relay of Sterlitz, senior Levi Hansen, and sophomores Riley Yute and Justin Tucker (1:27.08).

Champion Indiana set a WPIAL record with a time of 1:26.24.

The top eight finishers in each event at WPIALs earn medals. Only the WPIAL champion earns an automatic bid to the PIAA meet at Bucknell, and other top finishers will hope their times will be good enough to earn at-large selections to states to fill out the 32 entries for each individual and relay event.

Swimming will continue Friday with timed finals heats in the 100 free, 500 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay.

Class 3A swims begin at 9:45, and Class 2A will start at 3 p.m.

