Franklin Regional notebook: Football standouts earn postseason honors

Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Team West’s Ella Evans of Franklin Regional celebrates after scoring during the WCCA girls volleyball all-star game on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Ligonier Valley High School.

The Big 5/6 Conference, which acknowledges the accomplishments of teams and athletes in the WPIAL’s two largest classifications, announced its all-section teams for football, soccer and volleyball.

The Class 5A Big East Conference first team was loaded with Franklin Regional players, and Lance Getsy was named the section coach of the year.

The players were senior guard Nick Petrucci, junior wide receiver and defensive back Ayden Hudock, senior quarterback Roman Sarnic, sophomore defensive tackle Andrew Devola and junior inside linebacker Owen Sinclair.

Devola (tackle), Petrucci (defensive tackle), senior running back Zach Bewszka, sophomore kicker Joey Bayne and sophomore linebacker Austin Kerns made the second team.

All-star volleyball

The inaugural We Serve First All-Star Classic girls volleyball match will be Dec. 10 at Kiski Area High School.

The event will consist of 36 players primarily from the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Franklin Regional has three all-star selections in middle hitter Ella Evans, setter Madison Nguyen and defensive specialist Carli Ramchandran.

Rachel Carter, Franklin Regional’s coach and a Kiski Area graduate, will join other coaches — Freeport’s Tom Phillips, Butler’s Megan Lucas and Leechburg’s Eve Hebrank — for a player draft Dec. 9.

Doors open at 3. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and children age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 724-493-5945.

Proceeds from the event support the We Serve First Foundation, which carries on late Kiski Area coach Ellen Toy’s legacy and strives to grows the game.

Evans also was selected to play in the new Westmoreland County Coaches Association All-Star Match Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. The all-senior event featured East vs. West with players selected by coaches.

Johns honored

Washington & Jefferson junior linebacker Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) was rewarded for a career season by being named to the All-PAC First Team. He had a conference-best 87 tackles, including a career-high 18 stops in a win over Grove City.

College scene

Updates on Franklin Regional graduates playing at the college level.

Wrestling

Pitt: Redshirt junior Colton Camacho won by decision at 125 pounds as the Panthers defeated Lehigh, 22-12.

Men’s soccer

Penn State Behrend: Sophomore Blake Cooper scored the game’s only goal as the Lions held off Alvernia, 1-0, in the ECAC semifinals. Cooper was leading the team with 11 goals.

Men’s basketball

Cal (Pa.): Sophomore forward Kadyn Hannah had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals as the Vulcans defeated West Virginia Wesleyan, 102-64. Hannah transferred from Division III La Roche.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

