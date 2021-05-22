Franklin Regional tops Mars in suspended Class 5A playoff game
By:
Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 7:50 PM
A WPIAL Class 5A baseball quarterfinal between top-seeded Franklin Regional (17-1) and No. 8 Mars (13-7) that started Friday night had to be finished Saturday afternoon after a bank of lights went out at North Allegheny.
The delay did not bother Franklin Regional’s Chris Pagano and Timmy Quinn.
Pagano was the winning pitcher and Quinn delivered the game-winning hit to give the Panthers an 8-5 victory. Franklin Regional will meet No. 13 Peters Township in Monday’s semifinals.
Taking over with two outs in the fifth – the spot at which the game was suspended Friday night – Pagano did not allow a hit the rest of the way, striking out four and walking two.
The score was tied 5-5 when the game was suspended. Quinn broke that tie with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Muraco scored on a wild pitch to account for the final run.
Tags: Franklin Regional
More Baseball• Avonworth baseball rolls past Valley in WPIAL Class 3A quarters
• Hempfield baseball survives up-and-down inning, stops Central Catholic
• McGuffey baseball beats Derry in WPIAL quarters
• High school roundup for May 22, 2021: Clement brothers lead Butler past Mt. Lebanon
• Jake Bazala’s strong outing helps Norwin down Seneca Valley in WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals