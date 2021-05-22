Franklin Regional tops Mars in suspended Class 5A playoff game

Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 7:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Timmy Quinn hits a three-run home run against Hempfield on March 26.

A WPIAL Class 5A baseball quarterfinal between top-seeded Franklin Regional (17-1) and No. 8 Mars (13-7) that started Friday night had to be finished Saturday afternoon after a bank of lights went out at North Allegheny.

The delay did not bother Franklin Regional’s Chris Pagano and Timmy Quinn.

Pagano was the winning pitcher and Quinn delivered the game-winning hit to give the Panthers an 8-5 victory. Franklin Regional will meet No. 13 Peters Township in Monday’s semifinals.

Taking over with two outs in the fifth – the spot at which the game was suspended Friday night – Pagano did not allow a hit the rest of the way, striking out four and walking two.

The score was tied 5-5 when the game was suspended. Quinn broke that tie with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Muraco scored on a wild pitch to account for the final run.

