Franklin Regional’s Zach Lorenz added to national all-star watchlist

Monday, August 31, 2020 | 4:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Zach Lorenz battles South Fayette’s Brent Goldstrohm for a header during their game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Murrysville.

Add midfielder Zach Lorenz of Franklin Regional to the watchlist for the 10th High School All-American soccer games.

He was a late addition to the list, which came out last week. That makes 16 WPIAL players in line to make the country’s premier soccer all-star games.

Eleven of the 30 girls nominees from Pennsylvania play in the WPIAL.

Franklin Regional and Norwin now have two nominees. Cole Kaforey, a defender at Franklin Regional, also made the all-senior list.

Norwin’s Lacey Bernick and Kaitlyn Kaufman also were nominated.

Finalists will be chosen at a later date.

The boys and girls games are scheduled to be played May 29, but times and a site have not been announced. Last year’s game was played in December in Winter Park, Fla. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nate Ward and Gateway goalkeeper Madisyn Neundorfer represented the WPIAL.

