Freeport-Apollo-Ridge football game canceled

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Metro Creative

The Freeport and Apollo-Ridge football teams will not play their Week 3 nonconference varsity game Friday at Owens Field in Apollo or Saturday’s junior varsity game at Freeport.

Apollo-Ridge athletic director Ray Bartha confirmed Wednesday that a number of Vikings football players are in quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.”

He said that some players are able to practice, but the ability to properly field a team to compete Friday against the Yellowjackets is not possible.

The football games Friday and Saturday vs Freeport are canceled due to a number of COVID cases, quarantines, and guidance from the department of health. — Apollo-Ridge (@ApolloRidge) September 15, 2021

Bartha said Apollo-Ridge (0-3 overall) hopes to be in a position to return to action Sept. 24 at Burrell.

Freeport (2-1 overall) will kick off Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference play at home Sept. 24 against Derry.

Athletic director Shawn Stivenson said that a quick search of teams in the region was done to see if there were any openings to fill the sudden void, but the search came up empty.

