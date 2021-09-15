TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Freeport-Apollo-Ridge football game canceled

By:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 1:34 PM

The Freeport and Apollo-Ridge football teams will not play their Week 3 nonconference varsity game Friday at Owens Field in Apollo or Saturday’s junior varsity game at Freeport.

Apollo-Ridge athletic director Ray Bartha confirmed Wednesday that a number of Vikings football players are in quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.”

He said that some players are able to practice, but the ability to properly field a team to compete Friday against the Yellowjackets is not possible.

Bartha said Apollo-Ridge (0-3 overall) hopes to be in a position to return to action Sept. 24 at Burrell.

Freeport (2-1 overall) will kick off Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference play at home Sept. 24 against Derry.

Athletic director Shawn Stivenson said that a quick search of teams in the region was done to see if there were any openings to fill the sudden void, but the search came up empty.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More Football

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 3
Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 14, 2021
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Sept. 13, 2021
This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Sept. 13, 2021
2021 Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for Week 2

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me