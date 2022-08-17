Freeport could have plenty to celebrate in program’s 100th season

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Payton Westendorf hits the tackle wheel as coach John Gailot rolls it out during a recent practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Freeport High School. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Zach Clark works out during a recent practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Freeport High School. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Gavin Croney works out during a recent practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Freeport High School. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Parker Lucus works out during a recent practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Freeport High School. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Coach John Gailot rolls out the tackle wheel drill during a recent practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Freeport High School. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport players run through drills Friday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Freeport High School. Previous Next

The Freeport football program celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022, and this year’s coaches and players hope to make it one for the record books.

With several starters and all-star performers returning on both sides of the ball, optimism is high that Freeport can make a run to the WPIAL playoffs in Class 3A and also do some damage in the postseason.

But veteran coach John Gaillot knows that putting the right pieces in place and having those pieces stay healthy will be key to the team’s success both in the Allegheny 6 and beyond.

“I am impressed with the work ethic the guys showed over the summer to be ready for the season,” he said. “Having (former Springdale coach) Dave Leasure come in as offensive coordinator, they picked up the offense pretty well. There is a lot of excitement with that. Coach Leasure is very knowledgeable and brings in some new ideas and a few tweaks to the offense.”

The Swiss Army knife that is senior Ben Lane hopes to fuel the team on both sides of the ball. Gaillot said the Valley News Dispatch all-star could line up at every offensive position except for the line and will be back at his defensive back spot where he made 40 tackles in 2021.

With seven starters back on both sides of the ball and others ready to step in and step up, Lane said the team is looking strong as it heads into its Week Zero matchup against Class 4A Indiana.

“We have quite a few skill kids, easily a solid two-deep in our five or six offensive skill positions,” Gaillot said. “There are going to be a lot of kids getting a chance to carry or catch the ball. We also have the luxury of having a lot of versatility to create the best matchups based on what defenses give us.”

Seniors Zach Clark (247 rush yards, five touchdowns) and Brady Stivenson (20 receptions) again are expected to figure in prominently in the offensive system, and Stivenson also is key in the kick return game.

Sophomore Sean Sellinger and senior Gavin Croney both are looking for time under center.

“I think we are going to cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses,” Lane said. “We have athletes in every position on the offensive side. Just when they think they are shutting something down, we will have something else coming for them. That is the confidence I have right now.”

Up front, junior Brady Paga (center), senior Payton Westendorf (tackle), and junior Isaac Woods (guard) are back to fuel the offensive line.

“All three look really good right now,” Gaillot said.

Senior Parker Lucas earned all-conference first-team honors last year at linebacker after recording 64 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

In all, four of the top six tacklers are back, including senior Jacksen Reiser (114), junior Colten Otterman (79) and Clark (54). Otterman and Reiser added 10 and five sacks, respectively, while Clark led the defense with four interceptions.

Freeport finished last year 6-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play with its only league loss coming at the hands of WPIAL Class 3A runner-up North Catholic.

The Yellowjackets are coming off a run to the WPIAL quarterfinals where they fell to Elizabeth Forward, 14-6.

North Catholic no longer is a thorn in Freeport’s side as the Trojans made the move up to the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.

After Indiana and four additional nonconference contests, including a matchup against Class 4A power Armstrong and senior standout quarterback Cadin Olsen, Freeport kicks off conference play Sept. 30 at Shady Side Academy.

The Yellowjackets also have conference games against East Allegheny, Deer Lakes and Valley and will host rival Knoch on Oct. 14. The Knights, who moved down from Class 4A, and the Yellowjackets are conference foes for the first time since 1976 when they were members of the Allegheny Interscholastic Conference.

“I love our depth, and I think we have the talent to do big things this season,” Gaillot said. “The veterans have been right there doing everything we’ve asked them to do and are leading the team well. Again, it comes down to staying healthy.”

Freeport

Coach: John Gaillot

2021 record: 6-5, 4-1 in Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference

All-time record: 569-386-47

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Indiana, 7

9.2 at South Allegheny, 7

9.9 Quaker Valley, 7

9.16 at Armstrong, 7

9.23 Mt. Pleasant, 7

9.30 at Shady Side Academy*, 7

10.7 East Allegheny*, 7

10.14 Knoch*, 7

10.21 at Valley*, 7

10.28 Deer Lakes*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Ben Lane

46-101, 464 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Ben Lane

102-556, 8 TDs

Receiving: Brady Stivenson

20-217, 1 TD

FAST FACTS

• Senior Ben Lane accounted for 1,026 combined yards passing, rushing and receiving last year and produced 11 total offensive touchdowns.

• Freeport owns the most all-time victories of any WPIAL Class 3A team. The Yellowjackets’ six victories in 2021 give them 569 overall. It also puts them 12th on the all-time WPIAL wins list.

• Freeport made its 31st all-time WPIAL playoff appearance last year. It has qualified for the postseason four of the past five seasons.

• Yellowjackets coach John Gaillot owns the longest continuous tenure at any Alle-Kiski Valley school. The 1988 Freeport graduate enters his 15th season as head coach and owns an overall 82-55 record. Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba is second on the list entering his 12th year with the Vikings.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

1, Zach Clark, HB/DB, 5-9/170, Sr.

2, Ben Lane, HB/DB, 5-9/160, Sr.

3, Taylor King, HB/LB, 5-9/170, Jr.

4, Gavin Croney, QB/DB, 5-10/140, Sr.

5, Brady Stivenson, WR/DB, 5-8/130, Sr.

6, Givonie Fout, WR/LB, 6-0/170, Jr.

7, Jaxson Ford, WR/DB, 5-11/139, Sr.

8, Isaac Wetzel, P/K, 6-2/183, Sr.

9, Parker Lucas, WR/DB/K/P, 6-0/165, Sr.

10, Brady Sullivan, HB/DB, 6-0/141, Jr.

11, Drew Ross, QB/DB, 5-7/130, Fr.

12, Sean Selinger, QB/LB, 5-11/174, So.

13, Madden Wisniewski, WR/DB, 5-11/156, Fr.

14, Evan Gasbarro, WR/DB, 5-8/126, Jr.

15, Carson Kane, WR/DB, 5-9/130, Fr.

16, Matthew Walisch, WR/LB, 6-2/191, So.

18, Johnathan Campbell, WR/LB, 5-9/153, Jr.

20, Owen Neistein, WR/DB, 5-7/127, Fr.

21, Justin Jack, HB/LB, 6-0/166, Jr.

22, Jacksen Reiser, WR/LB, 6-0/185, Sr.

23, Dawson Gaillot, HB/LB, 5-9/149, Fr.

24, Nash Lucas, WR/DB, 5-9/123, Fr.

25, Dean Furer, WR/OLB, 6-1/180, Sr.

26, Colton Otterman, HB/OLB, 5-10/165, JR.

28, Amos Glenn, HB/DB, 5-5/123, Fr.

33, Anthony O’Donnell, HB/MLB, 5-8/133, Fr.

44, Cyprian Selinger, WR/DB/K, 5-10/144, Jr.

53, Jack Smetak, C/T/DL, 6-2/190, Sr.

55, Tyson Tresco, G/DL, 6-2/190, Fr.

56, Isaac Woods, G/DL, 6-0/260, Jr.

57, Mason Lowes, G/DL, 6-0/157, Jr.

58, Paul Micelli, G/LB, 5-7/160, So.

59, Brady Paga, T/C/DL, 6-2/227, Jr.

64, Jacob Bollinger, G/LB, 5-9/163, Sr.

67, Sam Austin, T/DL, 5-10/224, So.

68, Jackson Buterbaugh, T/DL, 6-0/236, Sr.

70, Payton Westendorf, T/DL, 6-4/246, Sr.

76, Hunter Lang, T/DL, 6-1/285, So.

77, Wade Potocnak, T/DL, 5-11/221, Fr.

