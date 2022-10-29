Freeport finishes off conference championship run against Deer Lakes

Friday, October 28, 2022 | 10:43 PM

George Guido | Tribune-Review Freeport and Deer Lakes meet for the coin toss prior to the game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Freeport Area Stadium.

Teams hope to have their offenses and defenses in gear headed for the playoffs.

But, for Freeport, it was special teams that played a key role in Friday’s 42-10 victory over Deer Lakes to conclude the regular season.

The Yellowjackets got a 40-yard return of a short punt from Zack Clark in the second period, and, early in the third quarter, Colton Otterman blocked a punt and Parker Lucas returned the ball 9 yards for a score.

“We got two punts for touchdowns, so we did very well in that part of the game,” Freeport coach John Gaillot said. “There were still some mistakes like personal fouls that need cleaned up, but I’m very proud of the boys.”

Freeport (9-1, 5-0) secured the school’s 13th conference title and is headed to the WPIAL playoffs for the 32nd time.

The Yellowjackets will get a home game to start the playoffs, but the question is when. There is a chance Freeport will receive a bye. If so, the team will get a week off and start the postseason Nov. 11.

The WPIAL playoff pairings will be disclosed at 2 p.m. Saturday on tribhssn.triblive.com.

“I love being conference champs. That’s my first goal,” said senior receiver Brady Stivenson. “I think we deserve a bye off the teams we played. I love to play, so I wouldn’t mind it if we don’t get a bye.”

Stivenson caught three passes for 66 yards.

Deer Lakes (4-6, 2-3) finished fourth in the Allegheny 6 Conference and will be a part of the WPIAL tournament for the third time.

“Miscues at the wrong time,” is the way Lancers coach Tim Burk summed up the game. “We can’t have two blocked punts. We shanked one. Those were tide-turners. Then we had penalties at key moments. Fourth down, we get a stop, then get a penalty.”

After being stopped on downs on its first possession, Deer Lakes senior Jaden Zier picked off a pass at the 20, but the Lancers couldn’t move the ball.

Freeport opened the scoring on a 20-yard run by senior Ben Lane. He escaped two tacklers inside the 5. Lane had 62 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

The Yellowjackets held, and Deer Lakes had to punt. Zach Clark took the short kick at the 40 and raced into the end zone.

Stivenson’s interception on Lane’s tip set up the next Freeport touchdown. Quarterback Gavin Croney fumbled near the goal line, and Jacob Bollinger picked up the loose ball in the end zone to give the Yellowjackets a 21-0 lead with 8 minutes, 46 seconds left in the half.

Lucas’ punt return gave Freeport a 35-0 advantage with 9:11 left in the third period.

“It’s been seven years since we’ve had a section championship, so that’s another one we’ll be able to add to the (gymnasium) wall,” Gaillot said.

Mason Metzer kicked a 19-yard field goal and late in the game, Freshman Brayden McCoy caught 13-yard scoring pass from Jake Fleischer.

With the reserves on the field, Freeport’s Dean Furer caught a 2-yard pass from Drew Ross.

