Freeport football to honor veterans Friday

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 2:44 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport quarterback Garrett King is forced out of the pocket by the Armstrong defense during the first half Aug. 27, 2021, at Freeport High School.

The Freeport football team takes on Avonworth at home Friday, and the Yellowjackets will honor local veterans and celebrate RED Friday.

A Remembering Everyone Deployed ceremony will be during pregame festivities starting at 6:30 p.m.

Local veterans will take the field to be honored, and residents of the Mechling Shakley Veterans Center also have been invited to attend the game.

All of the football booster money from the 50/50 on Friday will be donated to the center.

For more information, email Jackie Lowes, president of the Freeport Football Boosters, at freeportfootballboosters@gmail.com.

Kickoff between the Yellowjackets (1-1) and Antelopes (2-0) is set for 7 p.m.

