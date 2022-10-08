Freeport grinds out win over East Allegheny behind ‘skinny’ offensive line
Friday, October 7, 2022 | 10:35 PM
Freeport might not be the biggest team around, but the Yellowjackets have the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage.
That’s what happened Friday night as Freeport posted a key Allegheny 6 Conference victory, 35-13 over East Allegheny.
The Yellowjackets ran for 407 yards — 263 by senior Ben Lane — to advance their record to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in the conference.
“We just were tenacious, and we were able to wear them down,” Freeport coach John Gaillot said. “We played old Freeport football. We had some mistakes, but we never wavered.”
The Yellowjackets led by just eight at the half but came on strong in the second half.
“Our offensive line was just jelling,” Gaillot added. “The guys just continue to amaze. We’re not that big. We’re skinny, but they can play the game.”
East Allegheny slipped to 5-2, 1-1.
“They’re good up front,” Wildcats coach Dom Pecora said. “They have a lot of backs, and they just grinded us down. We have some injuries that showed up in the second half.”
Lane had his yardage on 19 carries.
“I just had the mentality of every time I try to get the first down, if not, if I get 4 yards, I try to get 8 on the next play,” Lane said. “The line was the big factor in my running for those yards.”
It was military night at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium, and Freeport scored three first-half touchdowns with military-like precision.
Freeport got on the board first with a 59-yard drive in just five plays with Gavin Croney running 11 yards off the left side to put the Yellowjackets on the scoreboard.
The Wildcats answered with a 55-yard drive. Cahill, the quarterback and former receiver, lined up wide and snagged a 20-yard scoring pass from freshman Prince Tarrant.
An interception by Zach Clark set up Freeport’s second touchdown. This time, the Yellowjackets went 50 yards in five plays, with Lane going over from 2 yards.
Freeport’s third touchdown was set up by Lane’s 41-yard run to the Wildcats 5. Croney scored two plays later on a 2-yard run.
In a memorable play late in the half, East Allegheny senior Rakquan Fulmore was on the ground with what looked like a Freeport incomplete pass. The ball bounced off Fulmore’s hip while he rolled on the ground. Fulmore came up with the ball at the Yellowjackets 42, and it led to a second Wildcats touchdown eight plays later.
Steve Yesko caught a 13-yard pass from Cahill for the score. Cahill had rolled to his left and appeared to be bottled up but got the pass away.
Junior quarterback Michael Cahill had 82 yards rushing, 104 yards passing, recovered a fumble, caught a 20-yard pass for a touchdown and got off several booming punts.
“He gives you everything he has,” Pecora said of Cahill. “You never leave a game thinking he didn’t give you everything he has. He played great.”
Steve Yusko caught six passes for the Wildcats for 70 yards.
For Freeport, Zack Clark had 66 yards rushing and Croney 50 on the ground.
