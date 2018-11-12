Freeport, Knoch and North Allegheny girls volleyball teams set for PIAA semifinals
By: Michael Love
Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 8:12 PM
The Freeport, Knoch and North Allegheny girls volleyball teams all remain alive in their quests for back-to-back PIAA championships.
They will play semifinal matches Tuesday evening.
Freeport swept District 9 champion Redbank Valley in the first round of the Class AA tournament and scored a 3-2 win over WPIAL champion North Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Knoch bested WPIAL No. 4 Elizabeth Forward 3-1 in the AAA first round and swept past District 3 No. 3 Dover on Saturday.
In Quad-A, North Allegheny swept three games from District 10 champion Erie McDowell and then eliminated previously undefeated State College 3-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
All four state-title matches are Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. The Class A match begins the day at 10:30 a.m.
Class AA will be at 1 p.m., Class AAA is at 3:30, and the Quad-A final caps the day at 6.
Here are Tuesday’s matchups involving the trio of WPIAL teams:
Quad-A
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 1-2 Garnet Valley, 5 p.m. at Big Spring High School, Newville
Class AAA
7-1 Knoch vs. 10-1 Warren, 7 p.m., Clarion Area High School
Class AA
7-4 Freeport vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m., Clarion Area High School
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.
Tags: Freeport, Knoch, North Allegheny
