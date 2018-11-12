Freeport, Knoch and North Allegheny girls volleyball teams set for PIAA semifinals

By: Michael Love

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 8:12 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Knock's Hannah Rowe tries to tip the ball past Elizabeth Forward's Leah Fournier and Kaitlin Fournier during PIAA Class 3A first round girls volleyball playoff action at North Catholic High School.

The Freeport, Knoch and North Allegheny girls volleyball teams all remain alive in their quests for back-to-back PIAA championships.

They will play semifinal matches Tuesday evening.

Freeport swept District 9 champion Redbank Valley in the first round of the Class AA tournament and scored a 3-2 win over WPIAL champion North Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Knoch bested WPIAL No. 4 Elizabeth Forward 3-1 in the AAA first round and swept past District 3 No. 3 Dover on Saturday.

In Quad-A, North Allegheny swept three games from District 10 champion Erie McDowell and then eliminated previously undefeated State College 3-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

All four state-title matches are Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. The Class A match begins the day at 10:30 a.m.

Class AA will be at 1 p.m., Class AAA is at 3:30, and the Quad-A final caps the day at 6.

Here are Tuesday’s matchups involving the trio of WPIAL teams:

Quad-A

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 1-2 Garnet Valley, 5 p.m. at Big Spring High School, Newville

Class AAA

7-1 Knoch vs. 10-1 Warren, 7 p.m., Clarion Area High School

Class AA

7-4 Freeport vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m., Clarion Area High School

