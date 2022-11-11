Freeport QB Croney acquitting himself well as starter

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 9:39 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport quarterback Gavin Croney has thrown 11 touchdown passes this year.

Gavin Croney’s only varsity snap as a quarterback last year didn’t quite go as planned

With starter Ben Lane out of the lineup for the WPIAL Class 3A first-round game against Ambridge, Croney found himself under center for a play in the first quarter.

“It was a handoff, and it ended up being a fumble, and their player took it to the house,” Croney said.

“That wasn’t the greatest feeling in the world.”

All was well that ended well that night, however, as Freeport rolled past Ambridge, 34-6, and punched its ticket to the quarterfinals.

That is where the Yellowjackets find themselves Friday.

Freeport, the No. 4 seed in the WPIAL Class 3A tournament, received a bye past the first round and opens the postseason at home at 7 p.m. against No. 5 West Mifflin (6-5).

Croney, took the starting quarterback reins in the offseason and hasn’t let go. The dual-threat signal-caller hopes to help lead the Yellowjackets past the Titans and into the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

“I am so excited for the opportunity I have and so excited for the opportunity this team has,” said Croney, a two-way player who owns 35 tackles and four interceptions from his defensive back spot.

“This is easily the biggest game of my life. This is what we’ve all been waiting for, and we need to go to work. We’re ready.”

Croney gained experience at quarterback last season and in 2020 in junior varsity games while increasing his role on defense in varsity action.

When the quarterback position was available on varsity, he made sure he was ready to take control with work in the offseason.

“I knew I had big shoes to fill,” he said. “Quarterback at Freeport is such an important part of the offense, and I didn’t take the responsibility lightly. I just believed in my coaches and what they were saying to do. They knew I could throw, and they gave me a shot.

“We put in a lot of good work over the summer and did really well in 7-on-7s. I felt really good, and things like that really got me prepared. I have gotten more and more comfortable each week.”

Croney made his starting debut at quarterback in a Week Zero win over Indiana.

“That was a big moment for me,” he said. “There was a lot on my plate, but I knew I just needed to stay focused and calm, trust my abilities and trust my teammates. There were a few nerves, but I also was pretty confident.”

Croney threw for a touchdown added 10 carries for 33 yards as the Yellowjackets topped the Little Indians, 28-8.

Croney has accounted for 1,270 yards of offense for the Yellowjackets.

He is 67 for 131 passing for 906 yards, 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He threw four touchdowns in a big home win over Quaker Valley on Sept. 9 and tossed a pair of touchdowns in victories over Mt. Pleasant, Knoch and Valley.

Croney also threw for a season-best 174 yards against Mt. Pleasant.

“That game was my most efficient, for sure,” he said. “I made a lot of smart decisions, and I was proud of that. That was a big win for us because it got us back on track after the Armstrong loss.”

Croney said he’s excited for all the offensive weapons. He has contributed to a run game that has averaged exactly 200 yards over 10 games.

“We’ve got two great running backs in Ben Lane and Zach Clark, and we’ve been throwing here and there, definitely more than last year,” Croney said. “When we do pass, (senior) Brady (Stivenson) and other guys are going to be there to make plays. And I can’t say enough about the guys up front. They are working their butts off. They don’t get a lot of press or a lot of attention, but they are behind the scenes doing so much for us.”

Freeport coach John Gaillot said Croney took control at quarterback from Day 1.

“He gets better every practice and every game,” Gaillot said. “We knew that he was going to be good with his knowledge of the game and his abilities on the field. He’s tough as nails running the ball inside. He takes a beating doing that, but he understood that comes with playing the position here. He does whatever is asked, and his leadership through his play has really earned the respect of his teammates.”

Croney also is a starter on the Freeport boys basketball team, and he hopes his hoops season can be delayed a little bit. Official preseason practices for WPIAL winter sports begin Monday.

“I wouldn’t mind starting basketball a little later. That means we are winning a couple of playoff games,” he said. “That would be great.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

