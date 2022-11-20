Freeport sweeps York Catholic to claim PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball crown

MECHANICSBURG — The Freeport girls volleyball team captured the PIAA Class 2A championship Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over District 3 champion York Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Yellowjackets won with set scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-18.
Freeport closed out the match in Game 3 with a 7-0 run after the Fighting Irish had rallied to forge a tie at 18-all.
A block from junior middle hitter Josie Russo at match point closed out the victory, and a jubilant celebration followed.
Freeport, which also captured its seventh WPIAL championship this postseason, finishes with a 23-2 record. The Yellowjackets won 24 of 26 games in their seven combined matches in the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments.
The state title is the first for Freeport since 2017 and the second in program history.
Freeport’s run in the state tournament included wins over District 10 runner-up Corry, WPIAL semifinalist Quaker Valley and District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola.
York Catholic, making its first PIAA finals appearance, concluded its season 23-2. The Fighting Irish’s only other loss this season came to District 3 rival Delone Catholic in the regular season.
Freeport defeated Delone Catholic to win its 2017 state title.
This story will be updated.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .