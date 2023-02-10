Freshman Jacob Stewart’s decision sparks Burrell wrestling to victory in PIAA consolation round

By:

Friday, February 10, 2023 | 11:34 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell freshman Jacob Stewart reacts after winning his match Feb. 10, 2023 at the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Isaac Lacinski pins Canton’s Hunter Weneski in a 172-pound match as the official gets ready to slam the mat at the PIAA Class 3A Team Tournament Feb. 10, 2023, at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Niko Ferra has Canton’s Ryland Sakers on his back during the 145-pound match at the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament Feb. 10, 2023 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell junior Cooper Hornack pins Holden Ward in the 133-pound match during the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament Feb. 10, 2023, at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY — Burrell coach Josh Shields talked to his wrestlers after Thursday’s first-round loss in the PIAA Class 2A team tournament about coming back and competing for the team.

Freshman Jacob Stewart did just that in Friday’s consolation round against Canton as the Bucs rallied for a 33-27 victory at the Giant Center. Burrell (12-5) will next face the loser of the Chestnut Ridge/Fort LeBoeuf match at 4 p.m. Friday.

Stewart rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period and used a cradle for three near-fall points and a 3-2 victory at 127 pounds. Stewart tied the team score.

His bout victory came during five consecutive wins which saw the Bucs rally from a 21-6 deficit to take a 27-21 lead on a pin by junior Cooper Hornack at 133 pounds.

“His win was huge for the team and his confidence,” Shields said. “We needed that win because of what happened in the upper weights.”

Shields said he was hoping to get two victories between 152 and heavyweight and only got one.

But the lower weights came through.

“Jacob is probably a 114-pounder that is wrestling at 127 for the team,” Shields said. “He’ll be at 133 for individuals. But it’s his preparation that won him the match.”

With the score tied at 27, senior Niko Ferra took the mat looking for just a win, but he did better than that by pinning Canton’s Ryland Sakers in the third period after building a 5-0 lead.

“I don’t know if I ever won a match for the team in the final bout,” Ferra said. “I’m up for the challenge. I figure if the match is on the line I’ll beat anyone in the state. Jacob’s win was a big lift and motivated us to finish it off.”

Isaac Lacinski got a pin for the Bucs at 172, and Julian Bertucci (114) and Calio Zanella (121) collected close wins to contribute to the victory.

Class 2A

Consolation round

Honesdale 27, United 25

Warrior Run 28, West Perry 22

Burrell 33, Canton 27

Huntingdon 36, Reynolds 30

Summary

Burrell 33, Canton 27

107: Cam Baker (B) won by forfeit.

114: Julian Bertucci (B) dec. Kyle Vermilya, 7-4.

121: Calio Zanella (B) dec. Cohen Landis, 5-1.

127: Jacob Stewart (B) dec. Carson Rockwell, 3-2.

133: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Holden Ward, 2:10.

139: Hayden Ward (C) p. Brady Valovchik, :37.

145: Niko Ferra (B) p. Ryland Sakers, 4:11.

*152: Hudson Ward (C) p. Anthony Barbieri, 4:20.

160: Brenen Taylor (C) dec. Nico Zanella, 3-1 (SV).

172: Isaac Lacinski (B) p. Hunter Weseski, 1:31.

189: Riley Parker (C) dec. Cam Martin, 3-2.

215: Michael Davis (C) dec. Luke Boylan, 3-0.

285: Mason Davis (C) p. Ian Quinn, 2:43.

(*) match starting weight

Records: Burrell 12-5; Canton 17-5.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell