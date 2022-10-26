Freshman Morgan Gesinski scores 7 goals in Mt. Pleasant’s rout of West Mifflin in Class 2A

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 10:01 PM

When teams open the WPIAL soccer playoffs, they immediately look to take the pressure off.

It’s about that first clean shift, that first productive possession and that all-important opening goal.

Ultimately, it can all add up to the first win, like it did Tuesday night for the Mt. Pleasant girls.

The first goal came, then 11 more followed in an offensive barrage led by freshman Morgan Gesinski, whose seven goals powered the second-seeded Vikings to a 12-0 victory over No. 15 West Mifflin in the Class 2A first round.

Mt. Pleasant (17-1) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals, where it will host No. 7 Freeport (14-2) or No. 10 Southmoreland (12-3-1) at Viking Stadium. Game time will be announced.

“It was great to get the win,” said Gesinski, whose previous career high in a game was three goals. “Once we get going, we keep going. We were able to get to the end line and slot the ball back. That was working for us.

“I never imagined I could score seven goals. The last one I didn’t mean to score on. The wind took it.”

West Mifflin (8-7-1) was held without a shot on goal as Mt. Pleasant and keeper Laurel Rummel posted shutout No. 13 of the season.

The high-toned offense continued to produce, led by Gesinski, who feasted on the Titans defense and scored five goals in the first half.

Her first came just 29 seconds in, and many more followed in a statement-type win for one of the WPIAL’s up-and-coming programs.

“Our girls came out with focus and left nothing to chance,” Mt. Pleasant coach Rich Garland said. “We wanted to finish strong and stay sharp. We kept after it and didn’t let up.”

Gesinski had a natural hat trick just 11 minutes in, and she also added an assist.

Sophomore Rylin Bugosh had a goal and three assists before the break as the Vikings recorded 14 shots.

Bugosh finished with three goals and four helpers, and seniors Sophia Gonofsky and Marissa Garn also scored.

“Rylin played lights out. It was probably her best game of the season,” Garland said. “Morgan is just so talented and solid. She and Rylin work well together.”

The seven-goal mercy rule took effect in the second half.

Junior Maggie Piper and sophomore Maddie Barrick had assists for Mt. Pleasant, which finished with 29 shots.

West Mifflin senior keeper Emily Beck made 10 saves.

