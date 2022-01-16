Gateway bowlers chasing postseason berth

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Michael Love |Tribune-Review Gateway senior Heath Chase eyes up an approach during warmups for a section match with Valley on Jan. 12 at New Great Valley Lanes in North Versailles.

The Gateway varsity boys bowling team entered a rebuilding mode at the start of the season after all five starters from last year’s WPIBL playoff squad graduated.

But coach Joe Bowman said that with sophomore Alex Keeling-Oliver and senior Heath Chase, both JV players last year, leading the way, the Gators have shown fight and are in the mix for another WPIBL berth in the East section.

“Alex and Heath are bowling really well right now, and they are only going to get better over the rest of the season,” Bowman said.

“We also have three freshmen who came in who are growing and developing and doing very well for themselves. It’s rebuilding, but it’s growing. It’s a good thing.”

Gateway improved to 4-2 on the section with last Wednesday’s 7-0 victory over Valley at New Great Valley Lanes in North Versailles.

Keeling-Oliver came into the match with a team-best 182.93 average. He didn’t hit his high game for the season — that is a 242 — but games of 199, 239 and 206 produced a season-best 644 series.

Chase produced a 219 top game and a 550 series as the Gators swept each of the three games and also total pins.

“Both Alex and Heath have stepped into their new roles on varsity and are also great leaders for the team, especially the younger bowlers,” Bowman said.

Chase, who joined the bowling team last year as an activity after covid canceled Gateway’s winter percussion program, raised his season average to 174.9 through 18 games bowled.

“All of the seniors last year provided a great atmosphere that inspired learning,” Chase said.

“I really grew my game a lot last year, and I think it is paying off now. Every Sunday we have practice, and everyone on both teams are helping and supporting each other to get better. Anything we can do, because every pin counts.”

Both Chase and Keeling-Oliver are in the mix to qualify for next month’s WPIBL individual championships. Those boys bowlers who finish with a 170 average or better with at least 21 games bowled out of the 30 games in the 10 regular-season matches earn berths to the championships.

The qualification standards for the girls also remain the same from previous seasons — 21 games bowled with a 140 or better scoring average.

Freshman Landon Lohr added a 489 series in the win over Valley with a 178 high game, while fellow freshman Josh Zlokas recorded a 406 series and a 181 high game.

Freshman Kai Jones and senior Larry Steale-Onyundo also contributed to the team victory.

The Gateway boys are chasing Plum and Burrell for the top two spots in the East. The top two finishers in each boys and girls section automatically qualify for the WPIBL team finals.

Bowman said an additional three, four or five third-place teams on the boys and girls sides also will qualify this year under a WPIBL playoff expansion.

The Gateway girls returned three with varsity experience, and those three — junior Gelsey Stone, senior Anyssa Keeling-Oliver and junior Jayla Chase — helped the Gators score a 5-2 win over Valley despite being shorthanded.

With just four in the lineup as opposed to the normal five, the Gators won two of the three games and also total pins to improve to 5-1 on the season and maintain a hold on second place in the East section behind undefeated Plum.

Anyssa Keeling-Oliver fronted Gateway with a 571 series and games of 231, 159 and 181. That raised her season average nine points to 150.

Both her series total and her 231 game were season bests.

Stone added a 477 series and a 175 high game. She leads the Gators with a 157.1 average.

“Anyssa and Gelsey work so hard and are two great leaders for this team,” Bowman said.

“Gelsey had a 214 (game) and 541 series last week against Penn Hills. She bowls juniors now and travel leagues, and she is really into bowling.”

Sophomore Autumn Keeling-Oliver also contributed to the victories.

