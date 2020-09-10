Gov. Wolf says schools shouldn’t decide spectator limits for sports

By:

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 3:39 PM

Metro Creative

Advocates for House Bill 2787 are ignoring reality, said Gov. Tom Wolf, who insisted Thursday that individual schools shouldn’t set their own attendance policies for athletics.

Wolf plans to veto the bill.

The state House and Senate each approved the legislation by a two-third majority, but Wolf said Thursday he doesn’t believe lawmakers will override his veto.

“The thing I’m concerned about in that bill is, this bill gives them unilateral authority to suspend the rules that we put into place saying you can’t have more than a certain number of people congregating in any one place,” said Wolf, answering questions at a press conference. “That’s willfully, I think, ignoring the reality that that virus really likes it when people get together.”

The Senate on Wednesday voted 39-11 to approve the legislation, sending it to Wolf’s desk. The House approved the bill 155-47 last week.

The bill lets schools create their own attendance limits, replacing the 250-person outdoor and 25-person indoor restrictions currently in place.

Wolf at first said he didn’t believe the legislation had a “veto-proof majority.” Told that both votes included more than a two-thirds majority, Wolf added: “That might be wrong, but I don’t think I’ll be overridden.”

Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger revealed Wednesday that Wolf planned to veto.

In response, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, said the House would schedule a veto override vote “as soon as we have the chance.”

“Given the overwhelming support House Bill 2787 received in the House and the Senate, it is only right for us to consider overriding the governor’s promised veto of this important bill as soon as we have the chance,” Benninghoff said Thursday in a statement. “That way the people’s voice can be heard and the student athletes and others can enjoy some sense of normalcy through these character-building extracurricular activities.”

Wolf said he hadn’t considered any next step if his veto is defeated.

“I really haven’t thought about that because I can’t conceive of an overriding of this veto,” Wolf said.

Spectators were prohibited entirely at interscholastic sports until Wolf lifted his ban Sept. 2. However, Wolf left the strict gathering limits in place to deter the spread of coronavirus.

Wolf said he disagreed with giving schools “the ability to override any public health issues unilaterally at your own estimation.”

“You’re going to make a decision that’s going to put a lot of people’s lives in jeopardy,” he said. “I’m not sure we want to give that unilateral responsibility or authority to anybody.”

The bill was introduced by state Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland. Reese said Wednesday he was confident the Legislature would override a Wolf veto.

“It’s Harrisburg, so you really never know,” Reese said. “Crazy things happen out there. But it’s very hard to put up a vote for something and then change your vote when the governor disagrees with you and it comes back for a veto override. That’s a difficult thing to do, so I’m pretty confident we have the votes.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

Gov. Wolf says he doesn’t believe state Legislature would override him if he vetos House Bill 2787, which allows schools to decide spectator limits. #HSSN pic.twitter.com/njnz2PsLgz — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 10, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .