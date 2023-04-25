Greensburg Central Catholic prevails over Apollo-Ridge in wild, weather-affected game

Monday, April 24, 2023 | 10:28 PM

When the Apollo-Ridge and Greensburg Central Catholic softball teams met at Apollo-Ridge on April 5, it was a low-scoring Section 2-2A affair won by the Centurions.

Monday’s rematch had a lot more scoring.

The teams combined for 18 runs over the first two innings amidst chilly conditions and a rain-snow mix at Seton Hill.

The Vikings opened a three-run lead after five innings before GCC rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 13-12 victory.

The game was called when the Centurions scored their 13th run with one out.

Darkness — the game started at 6:15 after the Seton Hill softball team finished its practice — and the return of rain showers after about 90 minutes of dry conditions prompted the home-plate umpire to call the game and make it official.

“Going into the (sixth), we knew it was probably going to be our last at-bat with how the conditions were,” GCC coach Mike Gaffney said.

“We had the bottom of the order up, and we had to turn it over, and we did. We just got some timely hits and were patient with some walks. With the circumstances, we knew we needed four runs in the inning, and the girls came through.”

Emma Henry, who started the game in the pitching circle for the Centurions, began the sixth-inning rally with a solo home run.

With one out, Erica Rodriguez doubled, and Abby Dei and Maddy Bova drew back-to-back walks.

Delanie Kuhns reached on a fielding error, which also scored Rodriguez and Dei.

Macee Magill then ended the game with a single that brought home Bova from third.

With the win, GCC improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the section. Apollo-Ridge fell to 6-5 overall, 5-3 in section.

“GCC’s coach said they should’ve called it earlier, after five innings, because it was getting hard to see even then,” Vikings coach Eric Kowalczyk said. “But they didn’t. It was (the umpire’s call), and the game continued. I wish we could’ve played somewhere where there were lights. I knew with the start time, we might not get a full game in. I wish we would’ve had one more inning.

“We just fell a little bit short against a really good team. But I am proud of my girls. They did a nice job of getting on base, and they really hit the ball. I’ve said it before that we are a hitting team. We almost out-duked them.”

The game was wild early on, and with a steady rain in the first inning, it made pitching a challenge. Henry and A-R starter Jocelyn Snyder faced six batters each before being replaced by Makenzee Kenney and Julie Saxion, respectively.

The Vikings opened a 5-0 advantage in the top of the first before the Centurions rallied for nine runs to take the lead.

A-R then scored four in the top of the second to tie the score.

The Vikings took the lead at 10-9 in the top of the fourth as Snyder walked to lead off the inning and came around to score on a fielding error.

A-R added on in the top of the fifth.

Camdyn Kowalczyk led off the frame with a powerful solo home run to left. Saxion followed with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from April Earnest. Saxion then stole third and came home on a sacrifice fly to right from Madison Butler.

Cassidy Ryan led the Vikings with three RBIs, one coming on a bases-loaded walk in the first and two more on a home run in the second.

She added a single to lead off the top of the sixth, moved to second on a stolen base and reached third on a ground out. But she was left stranded as the GCC defense produced a pop-up and a second ground out to end the Vikings’ scoring threat.

Jaden Mull added a pair of RBIs for A-R on a fielder’s choice in the first and a single in the second.

