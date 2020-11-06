Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer eyes PIAA championship

Friday, November 6, 2020

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer runs ahead of Serra Catholic’s Maya Poziviak in the WPIAL Class A girls cross country championship Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at White Oak Park.

Greensburg Central Catholic junior Corinn Brewer didn’t know why she tightened up at the WPIAL Class A cross country championships Oct. 28 at White Oak Park.

She just knew early her chances of winning weren’t good. So she focused on doing her best and held on to place second.

Last year, Brewer also qualified for the state meet where she placed third.

She is hoping for another strong finish Saturday at the PIAA championships in Hershey.

The championships, because of the coronavirus precautions, will be run a lot differently that previous years.

There will be 24 races, four in each class (boys and girls), starting at 9 a.m. for Class A girls. Every race will begin in 15 minute intervals.

The teams will race in the first two sessions and then qualifying individuals in the final two.

“I’m looking forward to the state meet,” Brewer said. “If I had to choose between winning the WPIAL title or the PIAA title, it would be the PIAA title. I ran really well there in 2019.”

Shenango’s Carmen Medvit, the WPIAL champion, didn’t qualify for the state championships in 2019 after becoming ill at the WPIAL race at Cal (Pa.).

She too is excited about running at Hershey.

Returning PIAA Class AAA champion Mia Cochran almost didn’t get a chance to defend her WPIAL and PIAA titles. A coronavirus case at her school forced her to get tested, and it wasn’t until 20 minutes prior to the WPIAL race that she was cleared to compete.

One of the top Class AA runners returning is Brownsville sophomore Olivia Quarzo, the WPIAL champion, who placed fourth in the 2019 state meet.

The Greensburg Salem boys team is searching for its second PIAA team title in three seasons. The Golden Lions are led by Quinton Gatons and Ethan Kelley. Gatons was on the winning team in 2018.

Norwin senior Alex Jubert is competing in Class AAA. He said he’s hoping to earn a PIAA medal.

