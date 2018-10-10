Greensburg Salem’s killer B’s return as favorites at annual WCCA meet

By: Paul Schofield

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 7:33 PM

Latrobe’s Rachel Harter wins the 800 meter run at the Lady Wildcat/Hempfield Spartan Invitational on Saturday April 08. 2017, in Latrobe. Previous Next

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the Killer B’s in football: Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

The Greensburg Salem boys cross country team has its own version of the Killer B’s — senior Cameron Binda, Mark Brown and Dylan Binda.

That trio has led the Golden Lions the past three seasons, helping to capture the WPIAL Class 2A team title in 2016 and a third-place finish in 2018.

They will display their talents at 3 p.m. Thursday at the annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association meet on the Westmoreland County Community College course outside of Youngwood.

Cameron Binda is the returning champion, finishing in 16 minutes, 54.10 seconds a year ago. Brown was second (17:16.10), and Dylan Binda was third (17:17.10).

Cam Binda, a Youngstown State commit, took his running to a different level last season. He started pulling away from his teammates.

“It’s a hard race, and it’s going to take a better effort to defend the title,” Cam Binda said. “It’s a fast race, and I have to work hard.”

But with rain in the forecast and muddy conditions a high probability, the race might be a little slower than in the past.

“I’ve heard they had to make some changes to the course,” Cam Binda said. “I don’t really know much; I’ve seen the changes, so I will get on the course and run it.”

Greensburg Salem’s team goals are to win the county meet and then challenge for another WPIAL title.

Brown, who recently committed to Duquesne, said he has to pick up his pace if he wants to contend for his first county title.

“I’ve ramped up the intensity because I want to win,” Brown said. “I know the Bindas want to win. We had a great season last year, and we’re peaking at the right time this season. We all push each other.”

Last season, Greensburg Salem won the Class 2A team title and Norwin the Class 3A title. Norwin edged Greensburg Salem, 47-49, for the overall team WCCA title.

The boys’ race will feature 19 runners who finished 22nd or better in the 2017 meet.

Some of the other boys to watch include Hempfield senior Calvin Dziewulski (fifth), Norwin sophomore Alex Jubert (seventh), Norwin junior Jacob Tarosky (eighth), Norwin senior Eli Olson (10th), Latrobe sophomore Justin Carlson (11 th ) and Kiski Area senior Angelo Pisani (12 th ).

Norwin returns five runners from the top 18 finishers and could challenge Greensburg Salem for the overall team title.

The girls’ race returns 17 of the top 25 finishers. The top three girls in 2017 — Latrobe’s Maria Cawoski, Greensburg Salem’s Emma Andrasko and Hempfield’s Laura Aston — graduated. That leaves Latrobe junior Rachel Harter as the top returnee. She placed fourth.

Others to watch include Franklin Regional senior Clare McCarthy (fifth), Norwin senior Courtney Kosanovic (seventh), Kiski Area senior Kierra Shreffler (eighth), Derry senior Mary Trinclisti (ninth) and Greensburg Salem junior Jamie Tanto (10th).

The Latrobe girls edged Greensburg Salem, 68-69, for the team title, but the Golden Lions, led by Tanto, senior Maddy Murtland and junior Maria Scarpa, could be the favorites.

Tanto said the season has gone well so far, but she wants to make it to states.

“I have to keep pushing myself every day until I reach my goals,” Tanto said. “I’d like to place at states.”

Murtland said her goal at the county meet is to place in the top 5.

“There are a lot of good girls entered so I have to be ready,” Murtland said. “As a team, we want to do well in the WPIALs and we’re working hard to achieve those goals.”

The boys’ race starts at 3 p.m. followed by the girls at 3:45.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

Tags: Greensburg-Salem, Latrobe