Hampton new Class AAA No. 1 as Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association releases latest WPIAL girls rankings
By:
Monday, October 4, 2021 | 1:23 PM
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its latest WPIAL girls top-10 polls Monday morning, and there is a new No. 1 team in Class AAA.
Hampton, which leads Section 5-AAA with a 7-0 record, takes over the top spot this week, unseating Thomas Jefferson.
The Jaguars, at 7-0 and leading Section 3-AAA, now are No. 2, followed by South Fayette, Freeport and Armstrong.
Hampton began last week with a 3-0 nonsection victory over Class AAAA Fox Chapel and added section wins over Mars and Highlands.
Shaler (Class AAAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) remained at No. 1 in their respective class rankings.
The biggest movers this week were Penn-Trafford, up three spots to No. 5 in Class AAAA; and Union, up four spots to No. 6 in Class A.
Plum makes its season debut in the Class AAA rankings. The Mustangs check in at No. 8 after a week where it upended section rival Franklin Regional, 3-0, and swept past Penn Hills, also in section play.
Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.
The Players of the Week are determined based on nomination from the association’s head coaches.
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association
WPIAL Top-10 Polls
Week 5
Class AAAA
1. Shaler (last week: 1)
2. North Allegheny (2)
3. Moon (4)
4. Pine-Richland (3)
5. Penn-Trafford (8)
6. Oakland Catholic (5)
7. Bethel Park (7)
8. Seneca Valley (6)
9. Upper St. Clair (9)
10. Latrobe (10)
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Sierra Ricci, senior, libero, Shaler
Cailin Stukus, senior, libero, Penn-Trafford
Sophie Puzausky, junior, opposite, Bethel Park
Alex Culp, junior, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair
Class AAA
1. Hampton (last week: 2)
2. Thomas Jefferson (1)
3. South Fayette (3)
4. Freeport (5)
5. Armstrong (4)
6. Trinity (7)
7. Montour (8)
8. Plum (NR)
9. Beaver Area (10)
10 Franklin Regional (6)
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Claudia Braun, senior, setter, Hampton
Rachel Czaplicki, senior, middle hitter, South Fayette
Cate Galliato, junior, libero, Thomas Jefferson
Chloe List, sophomore, outside hitter, Beaver Area
Class AA
1. North Catholic (last week: 1)
2. Avonworth (2)
3. Laurel (4)
4. South Park (3)
5. Seton LaSalle (6)
6. Serra Catholic (7)
7. Neshannock (5)
8. Frazier (9)
9. Shenango (8)
10. Waynesburg (10)
Class AA Players of the Week:
Keira Sipe, senior, outside hitter, Seton LaSalle
Madi Fessides, senior, outside hitter, Freedom
Jess Scott, junior, outside hitter, Chartiers-Houston
Sydnei Jones, junior, setter, North Catholic
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)
2. Mapletown (2)
3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)
4. California (5)
5. Leechburg (7)
6. Union (10)
7. Greensburg Central Catholic (4)
8. Fort Cherry (6)
9. Beaver County Christian (9)
10. Eden Christian (8)
Class A Players of the Week:
Maura Shernisky, senior, setter, Eden Christian
Elle Burke, senior, outside hitter, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Olivia Thomas, senior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin
Kylie Chips, junior, outside hitter, Fort Cherry
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, California, Chartiers-Houston, Eden Christian, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freedom, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Latrobe, Laurel, Leechburg, Mapletown, Montour, Moon, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Union, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg
More High School Sports• WPIAL team golf playoffs set
• Hempfield cross country teams looking to end season with strong finishing kick
• Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Austin Corona
• Early competition helps Knoch boys soccer prepare for playoff push
• A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Valley’s Rachel Schrock