Hampton new Class AAA No. 1 as Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association releases latest WPIAL girls rankings

Monday, October 4, 2021 | 1:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Grace Petnuch goes up for a hit against Bishop Canevin’s Olivia Thomas at the net during their match Sept. 13, 2021, at Bishop Canevin High School.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its latest WPIAL girls top-10 polls Monday morning, and there is a new No. 1 team in Class AAA.

Hampton, which leads Section 5-AAA with a 7-0 record, takes over the top spot this week, unseating Thomas Jefferson.

The Jaguars, at 7-0 and leading Section 3-AAA, now are No. 2, followed by South Fayette, Freeport and Armstrong.

Hampton began last week with a 3-0 nonsection victory over Class AAAA Fox Chapel and added section wins over Mars and Highlands.

Shaler (Class AAAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) remained at No. 1 in their respective class rankings.

The biggest movers this week were Penn-Trafford, up three spots to No. 5 in Class AAAA; and Union, up four spots to No. 6 in Class A.

Plum makes its season debut in the Class AAA rankings. The Mustangs check in at No. 8 after a week where it upended section rival Franklin Regional, 3-0, and swept past Penn Hills, also in section play.

Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.

The Players of the Week are determined based on nomination from the association’s head coaches.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top-10 Polls

Week 5

Class AAAA

1. Shaler (last week: 1)

2. North Allegheny (2)

3. Moon (4)

4. Pine-Richland (3)

5. Penn-Trafford (8)

6. Oakland Catholic (5)

7. Bethel Park (7)

8. Seneca Valley (6)

9. Upper St. Clair (9)

10. Latrobe (10)

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Sierra Ricci, senior, libero, Shaler

Cailin Stukus, senior, libero, Penn-Trafford

Sophie Puzausky, junior, opposite, Bethel Park

Alex Culp, junior, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair

Class AAA

1. Hampton (last week: 2)

2. Thomas Jefferson (1)

3. South Fayette (3)

4. Freeport (5)

5. Armstrong (4)

6. Trinity (7)

7. Montour (8)

8. Plum (NR)

9. Beaver Area (10)

10 Franklin Regional (6)

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Claudia Braun, senior, setter, Hampton

Rachel Czaplicki, senior, middle hitter, South Fayette

Cate Galliato, junior, libero, Thomas Jefferson

Chloe List, sophomore, outside hitter, Beaver Area

Class AA

1. North Catholic (last week: 1)

2. Avonworth (2)

3. Laurel (4)

4. South Park (3)

5. Seton LaSalle (6)

6. Serra Catholic (7)

7. Neshannock (5)

8. Frazier (9)

9. Shenango (8)

10. Waynesburg (10)

Class AA Players of the Week:

Keira Sipe, senior, outside hitter, Seton LaSalle

Madi Fessides, senior, outside hitter, Freedom

Jess Scott, junior, outside hitter, Chartiers-Houston

Sydnei Jones, junior, setter, North Catholic

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Mapletown (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)

4. California (5)

5. Leechburg (7)

6. Union (10)

7. Greensburg Central Catholic (4)

8. Fort Cherry (6)

9. Beaver County Christian (9)

10. Eden Christian (8)

Class A Players of the Week:

Maura Shernisky, senior, setter, Eden Christian

Elle Burke, senior, outside hitter, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Olivia Thomas, senior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin

Kylie Chips, junior, outside hitter, Fort Cherry

