Hard-hitting lineup to lead the way for Shaler softball

By:

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler softball coach Tom Sorce said his team will rely on its offense this season.

Tom Sorce cackled at the idea of using a designated player to hit for Shaler pitcher Bethany Rodman.

The Shaler coach wants to utilize Rodman in every capacity.

“If I did that, they’d run me out of here,” Source said. “She did well this summer. We’ve played two scrimmages, and she’s hit two home runs.”

Rodman is a big part of what Sorce believes the Titans will be this season. Shaler, which was scheduled to open the season March 26 against Bethel Park, will be a free-swinging, power-oriented offense.

The Titans are hoping that will lead to another appearance in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

“This is definitely going to be more power-oriented,” Sorce said. “This is the strongest group of hitters I’ve been associated with. Now that I say that, we’ll get two hits in our first game.”

The Titans will have plenty of opportunities to test themselves over a 22-game schedule. Sorce said Shaler focused on building a competitive schedule and made sure to add teams from Class 6A.

“I don’t think we are going to win every game,” Sorce said. “We have to learn how to win. There are going to be struggles. We are not going to hit 90 balls out of the park every night.”

The Titans made the playoffs in 2019, finishing 11-8 before bowing out to eventual WPIAL champion West Allegheny in the first round.

Having Rodman in the circle will help set the table for Shaler.

“She’s the most tireless worker I’ve ever seen,” Source said. “She’s tireless. She plays basketball to stay in shape during the winter season. Her father has a workout routine set up for her. She’s the hardest-working pitcher I’ve ever seen.”

Shaler will have plenty of experience returning. Catcher Cam Murphy and center fielder Megan Povich will play big roles.

Katelyn Britenbaugh (second base/catcher) is the team’s lone senior.

Sorce doesn’t believe this team shouldn’t have too hard of a time adjusting to missing last season because of the pandemic.

Shaler participated in a summer rec league with a lot of other local schools last year. Many of the other players also were able to get work in through travel ball.

“Most of them did,” Sorce said. “There was a high school league in the summer. We played every Wednesday night at Kiwanis Park. We went through the rec associations to play 10 or 11 games. It was a good experience.”

Tags: Shaler