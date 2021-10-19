Hempfield Area School Board hires Madison to replace Kalp as softball coach

By:

Monday, October 18, 2021 | 8:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield coach Bob Kalp presents pitcher Callie Sowers with her gold medal after the Lady Spartans defeated North Allegheny, 15-0, in the 2019 WPIAL Class 6A championship game.

Hempfield Area School District’s board hired Tina “Skelly” Madison as the school’s new softball coach.

Madison was approved 7-0.

She replaces legendary coach Bob Kalp, who retired after 25 years as coach of the Spartans. He compiled a 431-111-1 record. The Spartans won seven WPIAL championships and four PIAA titles. Kalp, 76, began as an assistant coach in 1991 and took over the team in ‘97.

“I’m humbled and honored to flow in his footsteps,” Madison said. “Mr. Kalp was the most influential man in my life. We talk daily about the program.

“Being a former player, I just want to keep the program strong. I’m not looking to change the program. I’ll just add my spin.”

Madison, who was an assistant under Kalp this past spring, was Kalp’s recommendation. She played for Hempfield in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She is a 2001 graduate who went on to play two seasons at Penn State.

She was an outstanding pitcher for the Spartans, and Kalp ranked her as one of the top five pitchers during his 25-year career.

“She is the best person for the job,” Kalp said. “She is young and knowledgeable, and she will do a good job. The program is in a good spot for her. She’ll be around for awhile.”

Madison went 52-6 and struck out 598 for the Spartans, winning a WPIAL title in 1998 and a PIAA title in ‘99.

Her career ERA is an impressive 0.27. Her strikeouts are second all time at Hempfield behind Jaci Kalp (997), Bob Kalp’s daughter. Her wins rank third behind Morgan Ryan (73) and Jaci Kalp (61)

Madison also banged out 12 career triples, which ranks her first at Hempfield.

“Hempfield runs in my blood,” Madison said. “It’s going to be a very exciting time, and I’m proud.”

Madison helped with the Spartans pitchers last spring. She also coached at Penn-Trafford for two seasons and is the coach of an elite travel team based out of Chicago.

She and her husband, Robert, have three children: twins Jocelyn and Jayelyn, age 10, and Jorey, age 4. The twins already are playing softball.

“I’m an emotional and passionate coach,” Madison said. “It’s my life. I want to work with a group of girls who love the game. I’m looking for an elite hitting coach. Hempfield’s program is built on defense and pitching. We have four young girls that will be battling at that position.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield