Hempfield softball team learns PIAA semifinal playoff location

By:

Friday, June 9, 2023 | 5:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Lauren Howard and her Hempfield teammates will play their PIAA semifinal game at St. Francis (Pa.).

Hempfield will continue its march toward a fifth state softball championship with a semifinal matchup against Cumberland Valley at 4 p.m. Monday at St. Francis (Pa.) in Loretto.

The WPIAL champion Spartans (20-3), in the PIAA semifinals for a 10th time, will look to defeat the District 3 champion Eagles (19-5) and advance to the Class 6A title game, which is set for 4 p.m Thursday at Penn State.

Hempfield or Cumberland Valley will play the winner of North Penn (26-0) and Chambersburg (13-1) for the championship.

The Spartans, who have one senior in their starting lineup, have shut out both opponents so far in the state tournament, including Downingtown East, 2-0, in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Mechanicsburg.

Hempfield last played in the semifinals in 2019 and lost to Central Dauphin, 4-1, at St. Francis (Pa.).

The Spartans have four state titles, the last coming in 2018.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield