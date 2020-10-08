High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 5
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Thursday
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (1020 AM)
Big East
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 97.3 FM, 1480 AM)
Northeast
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN**, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Plum at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Parkway
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)
Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Nonconference
Washington at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.
Freeport at East Allegheny, ppd.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Ambridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
South Park at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Neshannock at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Nonconference
Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Union-Rimersburg/ACV at South Side, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Tri-County South
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Carmichaels at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
West Greene at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at McDowell, ppd.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM)
Class A
Eastern
Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Sunday
Class 5A
Big East
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week
