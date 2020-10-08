High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 5

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 3:01 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (1020 AM)

Big East

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 97.3 FM, 1480 AM)

Northeast

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN**, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Plum at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Parkway

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Nonconference

Washington at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.

Freeport at East Allegheny, ppd.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Ambridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

South Park at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Neshannock at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Nonconference

Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Union-Rimersburg/ACV at South Side, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Tri-County South

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Carmichaels at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

West Greene at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at McDowell, ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM)

Class A

Eastern

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Sunday

Class 5A

Big East

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week