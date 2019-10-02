High school football schedule for Week 6
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
Brashear at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Northern
Armstrong at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Montour, 7 p.m.
Knoch at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Derry at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
South Side at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Union at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Weir, W.Va. at Plum, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Yough at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.
District 8
Nonconference
Carrick at Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Hickory at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 4A
Northwest 8
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Indiana at McKeesport, 1 p.m.
Jeannette vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Moon, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 8
Nonconference
Allderdice at Linsly School, W.Va., 1:30 p.m.