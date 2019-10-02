High school football schedule for Week 6

By:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 5:17 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Moon’s Jeremiah Dean pulls down Bethel Park’s Dominic Esposito during a game Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Bethel Park.

Thursday

District 8

City League

Brashear at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Montour, 7 p.m.

Knoch at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Derry at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

South Side at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Union at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Weir, W.Va. at Plum, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Yough at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Carrick at Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Hickory at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 4A

Northwest 8

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Indiana at McKeesport, 1 p.m.

Jeannette vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Moon, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Allderdice at Linsly School, W.Va., 1:30 p.m.