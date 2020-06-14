High school notebook: Latrobe basketball player Anna Rafferty gets D-I offer
Sunday, June 14, 2020 | 3:07 PM
With the NCAA “dead” period — the time when college coaches cannot have contact with potential recruits — extended to July 31, basketball players who usually wade in the AAU recruiting waters at this time of year have been left to their own devices.
Anna Rafferty is among those affected as a recruit by the wrath of covid-19 restrictions. But one thing is clear about the 6-foot-1 rising junior forward from Latrobe, and it’s a big plus: Colleges already know about her.
Rafferty picked up her first Division I scholarship offer, from Kennesaw State (Ga.), which is led by former Pitt coach Agnus Berenato.
A member of the Western PA Bruins AAU program, Rafferty averaged a double-double as a sophomore with 12.6 points and 10.0 rebounds.
“If things were regular, in a normal scenario, and Anna would be playing in tournaments in April and May, she’d probably have five or six offers by now,” said John Tate, the executive director of the Western PA Bruins. “Agnus likes true post players. Anna fits that mold. One we get going again in August and September, I expect her to get more offers.”
Latrobe coach Mark Burkhardt labeled Rafferty a Division I prospect when she was a freshman.
“Anna’s tremendous work ethic on the court, in the weight room and, more importantly, in the classroom, have made her a Division I prospect,” Burkhardt said. “She has greatly improved her strength, shooting and footwork the past two years. She is a dominant post player who has the ability to run the floor like a guard.”
Latrobe cracks top 50 list
Latrobe is considered one of the top 50 high schools for sports in Pennsylvania, this according to Niche.com, a Pittsburgh-based site that gathered analytic information and personal reviews from people in school districts and weighed things such as number of sports and championships won to hatch a list of the top 50 schools for athletes in the state.
Latrobe came in at No. 43.
Eight schools from the WPIAL made the list, including No. 1 North Allegheny, with its 37 sports and decades of winning in many of them, and Central Catholic cracked the top five with the No. 4 spot.
Others from District 7 recognized include Shady Side Academy (14), Seton La Salle (15), Oakland Catholic (19), Pine-Richland (25), and South Fayette (37).
Mastroianni hired
Meghan Mastroianni, who played for Seton Hill from 2011-15, had the interim tag removed from her title and is the head girls basketball coach at Moon.
Mastroianni is the daughter of longtime Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni. She was an assistant when she took over for Jody Powell, who was fired over an undisclosed issue during last season.
Recruiting
Norwin rising senior football lineman Anthony Giansante now has 10 offers to play Division I football after adding Brown to his list. Giansante is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive tackle and a two-year starter for the Knights.
P-T coach
Penn-Trafford is expected to hire Doug Kelly as its boys basketball coach at Monday’s school board meeting.
Kelly, the recommended candidate to replace Jim Rocco, is a former Warriors assistant — boys and girls — and also served as coach at Franklin Regional for eight years.
Rocco resigned last month after five seasons.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
